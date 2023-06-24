Centara Shines Bright with 31 Hotels and Resorts Recognised at Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, has been recognised by Tripadvisor as a 2023 Travellers’ Choice award winner for 31 of its hotels and resorts around the world.

The coveted award celebrates accommodations, attractions and restaurants that have consistently received great traveller reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months, placing these winners among the 10% of all listings on Tripadvisor globally.

This year, Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok and Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai received the Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best award, an honour bestowed upon the top 1 percent of all listings on Tripadvisor, representing the most exceptional, highest-rated properties around the world.

Centara’s seaside and beachfront properties in resort destinations across Thailand also remained favourites this year, with 19 properties in Phuket, Samui, Hua Hin, Krabi, Pattaya, and Koh Chang receiving awards, including: Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket; Centara Reserve Samui; Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin; Centara Ao Nang Beach Resort & Spa Krabi; Centara Grand Mirage Resort Pattaya; Centra by Centara Maris Resort Jomtien, and Centara Koh Chang Tropicana Resort.

The group’s global hotels and resorts also fared well with awards given to properties in Vietnam, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and the Middle East, including: Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne; Centara Ceysands Resort Sri Lanka; Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives; Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives; and Centara Muscat Hotel Oman.

“We are humbled and grateful to have received such overwhelming recognition from our valued guests, whose feedback and reviews have reaffirmed our commitment to delivering excellence in hospitality. The Travellers’ Choice Awards acknowledge the exceptional quality and experiences provided by our hotels and resorts, and we couldn’t be prouder of this achievement,” said Thirayuth Chirathivat, Chief Executive Officer of Centara Hotels & Resorts. “This would not have been possible without the collective hard work and passion of every member of the Centara family and their commitment to delivering genuine Thai hospitality and gracious personalised service to our guests.”

Overall, a total of 31 Centara hotels were recognised at the Traveller’s Choice Awards 2023, an outstanding achievement for the Thailand-based international hotel group and proof that the travel market across Asia and around the world is bouncing back.

Centara welcomes guests to experience the genuine warm Thai hospitality, world-class service and personalised details that have made the group a preferred choice for travellers. As the brand grows, Centara remains committed to raising the bar and setting new benchmarks in the hospitality industry, ensuring an unparalleled stay at each of their properties around the world.

Winners of this year’s annual Travellers’ Choice Awards were calculated based on the quality and quantity of reviews, opinions and ratings collected on the world’s largest travel platform.

For more information about Centara’s award-winning hotels and resorts, please visit Centara’s website at https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com.