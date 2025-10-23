Waldorf Astoria New York Unveils Guerlain Wellness Spa, a New Era of Bespoke Wellness

Waldorf Astoria New York, in partnership with the legendary Maison of Guerlain, today announced the official opening of Guerlain Wellness Spa, a cutting-edge spa and wellness destination open to guests, residents, locals and visitors. Managed by Trilogy Spa Holdings and spanning an impressive 22,000 square feet, the spa is Guerlain’s largest in the world, combining timeless luxury with innovative technology and a visionary approach to longevity.

“With the debut of Guerlain Wellness Spa, we are proud to welcome the largest Guerlain spa in the world to Waldorf Astoria New York,” said Luigi Romaniello, managing director, Waldorf Astoria New York. “Designed as a true sanctuary for our guests, residents, and community, it brings together world-class design, cutting-edge technology, and personalized care, offering an unparalleled wellness experience in the heart of Manhattan.”

Located on the hotel’s 5th floor, the vast spa features 16 treatment rooms, including two VIP double suites, a Cryotherapy Chamber, and a wealth of innovative amenities including an infra-red sauna and steam room, Moroccan hammam, arctic snow cave for a specialized cold therapy experience and three lounges.

Guerlain Wellness Spa offers an array of traditional services, as well as holistic wellness programs built around the four foundational pillars of Guerlain wellness: nutrition, movement, sleep, and mindfulness. Guests can engage in multi-month wellness programs designed for a full resynchronization of the face and body, or opt for targeted one-hour power sessions to address specific needs like sleep or skin radiance. The spa also offers wellness retreats, three-day immersive journeys that blend personalized nutritional plans, expert-led consultations, high-performance treatments, and mindful practices to restore vitality.

“We are thrilled to open the world’s largest Guerlain Wellness Spa at the iconic Waldorf Astoria New York. More than a hotel spa, this is a true sanctuary nestled in the heart of Manhattan - a place where beauty, wellness, and longevity converge,” said Gabrielle Saint-Genis, CEO, Maison Guerlain. “This exceptional destination embodies Guerlain’s Art of Wellness, a legacy deeply rooted in our DNA since 1850. With this opening, we proudly continue our legacy of combining French art de vivre and exceptional savoir-faire to redefine the future of well-being.”

Exclusive Rituals

The spa’s menu of exclusive treatments, designed by Guerlain’s Head of Wellness & Aesthetic Creation Amélie Demange, pays tribute to the hotel’s legacy while showcasing Guerlain’s celebrated expertise in French spa artistry:

Spirit of Achievement: A deep massage that pays tribute to the renowned statue of the same name, which for nearly a century has stood proudly atop the hotel’s entrance, symbolizing progress and human potential. The treatment focuses on the neck, décolleté, and back to release tension and awakens inner strength.

Like Clockwork: A mind-release ritual paying tribute to the notable Waldorf Astoria Clock, using synchronized sounds and binaural frequencies from a vibroacoustic table to promote deep relaxation and clarity.

Golden Hour: A face-sculpting treatment that uses cold spheres and Gua Sha to reveal a radiant, luminous glow.

Deep Muscular Signé New York: A powerful massage born from the effervescent energy of Manhattan, designed to melt away deep-seated tension and restore flexibility through deep tissue techniques and targeted pressure.

Beyond these exclusive rituals, Guerlain Wellness Spa offers a range of bespoke facial and body treatments. The Orchidée Impériale collection provides exceptional anti-aging facials with intense regenerating powers, while tailor-made facials are formulated to purify, hydrate, or regenerate the skin. For men, a dedicated selection of facial and body treatments, such as the Skin Saver Facial and Muscular Energy massage, are available to refresh and nourish the skin and body. Special occasions can be celebrated with “Time Together” experiences like Romantic Getaways or Bonding Bliss, which allow guests to share a treatment with a loved one or friend as well as dedicated services for moments including weddings, post-travel, parents-to-be, and more are thoughtfully curated.

“Wellness is an essential expression of modern luxury, and at Waldorf Astoria it has long been part of our promise to guests,” said Dino Michael, senior vice president and category head, luxury brands, Hilton. “With the opening of Guerlain Wellness Spa, we bring that philosophy to life with a new level of artistry and sophistication, creating spaces where beauty and vitality are inseparable from the Waldorf Astoria experience.”

Advanced Technologies

Guerlain Wellness Spa’s pioneering approach to wellness is highlighted by its advanced technologies. The Guerlain LongeviSkin® device, a proprietary, multi-action tool, unites seven of the most advanced skincare technologies, including LED, plasma, microcurrent, micropeel, ultrasound, cryo, and radiofrequency, into one powerful system to deliver visible and lasting results for both face and body. This technology works deeply across all skin layers to address firmness, radiance, and signs of aging. The spa also features the Amphibia Welnamis system, which uses binaural vibroacoustic technology for deep relaxation, and a Cryotherapy Chamber for physical recovery and cellular renewal. Other unique technologies include AI virtual reality goggles, which take guests on an immersive journey through the wonders of nature as a standalone lounge amenity or when paired with a specially designed massage, a Quartz Treatment Table, and LED HUB technology.

“The reopening of the Guerlain Wellness Spa at Waldorf Astoria New York is a momentous occasion, celebrating Trilogy’s integral role in uniting two iconic brands synonymous with luxury hospitality, timeless beauty, and holistic wellness. To accompany the hotel and spa’s renovation, we’ve created a seamless integration of spa, wellness, and retail designed to maximize the Guerlain experience for travelers and New Yorkers alike. With expanded facilities, two new Guerlain boutiques, and cutting-edge wellness technologies, we’re poised to deliver an unparalleled guest journey that honors the legacy of both Guerlain and Waldorf Astoria,” said David Stoup, co-founder and chairman, Trilogy.

Artful Design

The design, artfully crafted by Wimberly Interiors, draws from Waldorf Astoria New York’s legendary Art Deco heritage and Guerlain’s refined Parisian legacy, resulting in interiors that balance contemporary style with a timeless appeal. This approach is expressed through thoughtful proportions, tailored detailing, and well-appointed furnishings. Inside, classic Art Deco motifs, linear elements, sculptural silhouettes, and metallic accents lend a sense of glamour, while the understated elegance of a French Maison is conveyed through tactile materials, decorative lighting, and custom millwork. A palette of soft whites and warm woods, accented by delicate infusions of color, creates a cohesive and inviting atmosphere that aligns with the hotel’s distinctive identity.

The dedicated beauty and wellness space is complemented by a 7,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center, designed by Pierre-Yves Rochon. Technology-backed fitness consultations, including a comprehensive analysis using the Technogym Checkup, as well as personal training and semi-personal coaching offerings, are available to help visitors achieve their fitness goals effectively.

Waldorf Astoria Residences New York

Residents of Waldorf Astoria Residences New York also have exclusive access to a dedicated wellness area on the 25th floor of the residences, which includes a 25-meter swimming pool, two treatment rooms, and a fitness center — all elevated by bespoke Guerlain touches and tailor-made wellness experiences. Residents can receive personalized Guerlain spa services in-residence or in the resident spa facilities with complimentary service enhancements. Alternatively, they can visit the hotel’s spa with special owner benefits.

Later this year, two Guerlain boutiques will open on the ground floor, bringing the Maison’s acclaimed creations to New York City. Located in the lobby and on the 50th Street corner the boutiques will showcase Guerlain’s High Perfumery, exceptional skincare, and timeless beauty treasures.

The opening of Waldorf Astoria New York marked a historic moment for the renowned property. Following a meticulous restoration, the hotel has been restored to its former glory, introducing a new level of luxury and sophistication. The hotel’s original Art Deco grandeur has been thoughtfully preserved and enhanced, offering a refined experience for a new generation of guests. With its iconic facade, stunning interiors, and unparalleled service, Waldorf Astoria New York has once again taken its place as a cornerstone of the city’s vibrant hospitality scene.

Guerlain Wellness Spa is open daily from 10am to 6pm. To view the spa menu and for bookings, please visit Guerlain Wellness Spa at Waldorf Astoria New York. Guests can also email the spa at [email protected] or call for a reservation at 212-872-4950. Guests without a booked spa service are welcome to enjoy the facilities with a Day Pass Reservation. Spa services start from $189, with Day Pass pricing at $75 for hotel guests and $150 for local visitors.

For hotel reservations and more information, please visit waldorfastorianewyork.com. For more details about owning a residence at Waldorf Astoria Residences New York, please visit waldorfastoriaresidencesny.com.