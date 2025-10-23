Garner Hotel Istanbul – Airport Arnavutköy now open

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), has opened its first Garner hotel in Türkiye - Garner Hotel Istanbul – Airport Arnavutköy. Just 14 kilometers from Istanbul Airport, the 56-room hotel is all about making travel easy and comfortable.

Nestled in the lively Arnavutköy district, guests staying at the hotel are close to local cafés, restaurants, and shops, whilst having easy access to the airport via subway, bus or taxi. Designed for both business and leisure travellers, Garner Hotel Istanbul – Airport Arnavutköy offers convenience without compromising on comfort so guests can get ready for the next adventure.

As the latest addition to the Garner hotels portfolio, Garner Hotel Istanbul – Airport Arnavutköy embodies the brand’s commitment to providing easy-going stays, featuring a great night’s sleep, a reliable and comfortable experience, and thoughtful touches like a welcome drink and snack — all at an affordable price.

At all Garner hotels worldwide, guests can enjoy 24/7 access to snacks and drinks from the Garner Shop in the lobby, along with fresh breakfast options served at the hotel’s on-site restaurant. For those travelling for business, the hotel features modern rooms with ergonomic workspaces and free high-speed Wi-Fi, while interconnecting rooms offer flexibility for families and groups. Additional amenities include laundry and dry-cleaning services, a 24/7 reception, all day food and beverage options, and flexible airport transfers — including private transfer services for added convenience.

Mehmet Kocabas, General Manager, Garner Hotel Istanbul - Airport Arnavutköy, commented: “We are incredibly proud to mark the opening of Garner Hotel Istanbul – Airport Arnavutköy — the very first Garner hotel in Türkiye and a major milestone for the brand. Situated just minutes from one of Europe’s busiest and most connected transport hubs, this hotel is purpose-built for travellers who value comfort, convenience, and quality. Whether arriving late, departing early, or simply passing through, guests can count on a seamless, relaxed experience that helps them get on their way.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Garner Hotel Istanbul – Airport Arnavutköy showcases a distinctive design, while upholding key brand elements such as the signature “Sketches of Humanity” installation in the lobby. This signature artwork celebrates the diversity and individuality of both the brand and its guests, reinforcing Garner’s commitment to authentic, meaningful hospitality. The hotel has additional rooms in the pipeline for 2026 and 2027, eventually bringing the total room count to 118.

Garner Hotel Istanbul – Airport Arnavutköy joins a growing global portfolio of more than 28 open hotels. In Europe, Garner Hotel Istanbul – Airport Arnavutköy will join 20 opened and 36 pipeline properties including Garner Hotel Edinburgh Haymarket (UK) Garner Hotel Preston Samlesbury (UK), Garner Hotel Rome Aurelia (Italy) and several open and pipeline across the DACH market.