Waldorf Astoria New York Reopens Iconic Grand Ballroom

Expanding on an opening season of glamour and luxury, Waldorf Astoria New York today unveiled its celebrated crown jewel—the Grand Ballroom—along with its iconic heritage event spaces following a masterful restoration. With the return of meetings and events to the storied center of Park Avenue, alongside reimagined hotel rooms and suites and new world-class dining venues, the hotel reclaims its position as the cultural beacon of Manhattan. It now blends nostalgic glamour with a bold, modern stage for the city’s most spectacular events.

For more than a century, Waldorf Astoria New York has been a fixture of New York society, hosting some of the world’s most memorable occasions including the first Tony Awards, early Met Galas, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Now, following meticulous restoration, the Grand Ballroom, Silver Corridor, Astor Salon, and the Basildon and Jade Rooms have been brought back to life.

“Waldorf Astoria New York has served as the backdrop for so many significant moments across history, including important speeches, galas and events,” said Danny Hughes, President, Americas, Hilton. “Today, we unveil the next chapter in Waldorf Astoria New York’s opening season—once again, this ballroom will be the center of New York’s social scene. Visitors to the property will see how it blends its storied past and timeless elegance with a bold vision for the future of luxury stays and events in New York City.”

Meetings & Events Spaces

Conrad Hilton once described Waldorf Astoria New York as “The Greatest of Them All,” and the hotel continues to uphold that reputation with nearly 43,000 square feet of event space across 14 private rooms on two floors. The property has been home to countless weddings, galas, and historic gatherings. Restored by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) with interiors by Pierre-Yves Rochon (PYR), the event spaces preserve original Art Deco details while incorporating modern technologies.

• Grand Ballroom: A three-story, 1,500-person capacity space with landmarked balconies, state-of-the-art sound, lighting, staging, and rigging. SOM’s restoration includes luminescent cove lighting replicating the original design intent, while PYR’s interiors balance contemporary luxury with Art Deco heritage. The result is a performance-ready venue rivaling the city’s top stages.

• Basildon Room: An exquisite 18th-century-inspired venue with frescoes, lunettes, cornices, and paneling imported from Basildon Manor in England. SOM’s research-led color restoration and PYR’s custom carpet design restore the room’s original elegance.

• Silver Corridor: Linking key event spaces, this passageway features 16 restored Edward Emerson Simmons murals, intricate geometries, and reinterpreted original materials, making it both functional and a work of art.

• Astor Salon: Famous for historic performances, including Cole Porter and George Gershwin, the Astor Salon has been brightened with natural light and restored columns, hosting up to 420 guests.

• Jade Room: With soaring ceilings, marble colonnades, and abundant natural light, the Jade Room accommodates 420 guests and can pair with the Grand Ballroom or serve as a standalone venue.

Additional foyers, boardrooms, and a 10th-floor terrace expand the property’s versatility. Amenities include dedicated event managers, extensive coat check facilities, discreet entrances, private elevators, and in-house production consultants—making events seamless from arrival to departure.

Accommodations & Signature Suites

Following its transformation from a 1,400-room hotel into 375 guest rooms and 372 residences, Waldorf Astoria New York now offers some of Manhattan’s largest accommodations, with most guest rooms exceeding 570 square feet. Designed by PYR, rooms are styled as private apartments with distinct living, working, and sleeping zones.

The hotel is also unveiling five specialty suites this fall, ranging from 1,550 to over 5,000 square feet:

• The Manhattan Suite offers the feel of a curated Art Deco residence, with a dining room, full kitchen, and elegant living spaces.

• The Empire Suite combines American refinement with English design touches, offering expansive living areas and dining facilities.

• The Waldorf Astoria Suite, the hotel’s most luxurious, evokes an 18th-century Parisian residence overlooking Park Avenue, complete with a piano, entertainment room, and the ability to expand into a four-bedroom residence.

Guerlain Wellness Spa

Opening this fall, the 20,000-square-foot Guerlain Wellness Spa will redefine well-being with 16 treatment rooms, including VIP suites, a 7,000-square-foot fitness center, and two Guerlain boutiques. Designed by Wimberly Interiors and operated by Trilogy Spa Holdings, the spa follows Guerlain’s philosophy of uniting beauty, preventive health, and longevity. Treatments are curated around four pillars—Nutrition, Movement, Sleep, and Mindfulness—offering personalized journeys that blend advanced massage therapies, age-defying facials, and innovative amenities like cryo chambers and Amphibia Welnamis treatments.

Culinary Experiences

Dining returns as a cornerstone of the Waldorf Astoria experience. Peacock Alley remains the social heart of the hotel, while Lex Yard, led by Chef Partner Michael Anthony, offers seasonal, expressive dishes like Royal Ocsiètre Gold Caviar Sando and Slow-Poached Halibut. Yoshoku, the Japanese-inspired fine dining concept by Chef Ry Nitzkowski, presents a kaiseki-inspired menu with New York flair, paired with refined sake and cocktail offerings.

Waldorf Astoria Residences New York

Above the hotel, the 372 Waldorf Astoria Residences bring world-class living to Midtown Manhattan, with interiors by Jean-Louis Deniot. Ranging from studios to penthouses, residences include access to over 50,000 square feet of private amenities such as the Starlight Pool, fitness center, Winter Garden, Presidential Library and Bar, and Empire Club. Residents enjoy priority access to hotel services with the privacy of dedicated lobbies and a dramatic porte-cochère.

Reservations & Sales

Waldorf Astoria New York is located at 301 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022. Guest reservations are available via waldorfastorianewyork.com, while residential information is available at waldorfastoriaresidencesny.com.

Follow along on Instagram @waldorfnyc and Facebook @WaldorfAstoriaNewYork.