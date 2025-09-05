Yntegra Group Breaks Ground on Rosewood Exuma Resort

Yntegra Group, the Miami-based developer, has broken ground on Rosewood Exuma, a private island retreat nestled on East Sampson Cay. Located within the pristine Exuma archipelago just one hour from South Florida, Rosewood Exuma is both exceedingly private yet seamlessly accessible via air and water, with 69 slips for private yachts including two marinas that can support yachts up to 120 feet. The property features 33 bungalows, several perched directly on the beach and each offering views of pink-and-white sands and turquoise waters, alongside access to an extensive array of well-being amenities – all set in a stunning landscape where half the island remains untouched.

Construction on the first phase is now underway, with completion expected by mid-2028 and the full resort slated to open in late 2028. The multi-million-dollar, ultra-luxury resort is the first project in Yntegra Group’s 365-acre, multi-island development, marking a significant private investment in the Bahamian economy. This phase alone creates approximately 250 jobs for Bahamians, serving as a catalyst for sustained regional economic growth. Over the long term, the project is projected to generate $1.6 billion in economic impact and create 533 full-time jobs annually.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism Hon. I. Chester Cooper comments: “This project represents not only the continued confidence in The Bahamas’ brand but also demonstrates our focus on sustainable development throughout our archipelago. We are excited for the boost in employment, entrepreneurship and GDP growth this project will bring to Exuma and The Bahamas in general. This project proposes balanced economic development and strengthening of Exuma’s position as a premier tourist destination, while respecting her breathtaking natural beauty. We look forward to working with Yntegra and Rosewood to maximize Exuma’s potential.”

Felipe MacLean, CEO and Founder of Yntegra Group, comments: “This project represents a dual commitment: first, to generate lasting economic opportunities that empower local communities from day one; and second, to set a global standard for responsible development. The Exumas hold extraordinary potential — not only as an ultra-luxury destination but as a model for preserving the unique natural beauty that make this place truly magical. With Rosewood Exuma breaking ground, we dedicate ourselves fully to delivering on this promise.”

Designed to blend seamlessly with the island’s natural landscape, Yntegra Group’s responsible approach to the project will develop half of the 124-acre site and leave the remaining land untouched. To further minimize environmental impact, native plants will make up the majority of the landscaping, supported by a nursery growing up to 14,000 trees, while solar and other renewable energy sources are targeted to supply 30 percent of the resort’s power. The project is also on track for LEED® certification for sustainable building and operations.

Yntegra’s commitment to responsible development extends beyond construction to its role as a long-term community partner. The developer has made a significant investment in the Exuma Cays, supporting local businesses, schools, healthcare, infrastructure, sports teams, cultural festivals, and workforce development. In addition, a job applicant database, created in partnership with residents of Black Point, Staniel Cay, and Farmers Cay, ensures locals are prioritized for employment in construction, operations, hospitality, and ongoing site management.

As the number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals rises, demand is growing for destinations offering exclusive experiences in exceptional settings. Wellness will be at the forefront of the property, anchored by the 20,000-square-foot Asaya® wellness sanctuary — a signature Rosewood concept offering integrated, holistic wellbeing experiences. Six unique food and beverage outlets will showcase local delicacies, including ingredients grown from the property’s dedicated organic garden. Young guests can explore the Exumas at Rosewood Explorers, the brand’s children’s club designed to spark discovery, imagination, and social responsibility. Complemented by a state-of-the-art sports center amenity with custom-built tennis, pickleball and padel courts, the property plan encourages movement and connection amid the natural beauty of the Bahamas. The resort is also pursuing FitWel® certification, ensuring a health-promoting environment for guests and staff.

Please visit YntegraGroup.com for more information.