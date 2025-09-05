Visit Palm Springs Launches “You Be You” Campaign

Visit Palm Springs is proud to announce the launch of its newest campaign – “You Be You” – an open invitation for travelers to embrace their authentic selves in one of the world’s most welcoming and vibrant destinations.

About the Campaign

Palm Springs isn’t just a place – it’s a feeling and a state of mind. Here, vintage glamour meets modern acceptance, and every visitor is welcomed into a come-as-you-are, stay-how-you-feel destination. Whether it’s sipping cocktails poolside, exploring mid-century modern treasures, or watching the sun sink behind the desert mountains, Palm Springs offers the freedom to be unapologetically yourself.

The campaign celebrates the city’s long-standing legacy as a trailblazer in inclusivity, creativity, and self-expression. From solo adventurers and couples in love to proud families, groups of friends, and digital nomads, Palm Springs is a place where everyone belongs. Beneath swaying palms and starlit skies, visitors will find not only relaxation but also a thriving cultural scene, legendary events, and an atmosphere defined by acceptance and joy.

“Palm Springs has always been a place where individuality is celebrated,” said Rob Hampton, General Manager of the Palm Springs Convention Center & Bureau of Tourism. “With ‘You Be You’, we’re sharing that spirit with the world—reminding travelers that Palm Springs is a destination where they can feel at home, connect deeply, and experience joy in their own way.”

Where you can finally exhale and just be gloriously, unapologetically you.

www.youbeyoups.com