W Melbourne opens on south coast of Australia

Marriott International has opened the doors to the new W Melbourne in Australia.

In the heart of an eclectic dining and edgy fashion district at 408 Flinders Lane, the hotel is seeking to join the emerging music scene.

“Melbourne is the perfect locale for the playfully luxe spirit of the W brand, and we could not be more excited to unveil this highly anticipated hotel to the world,” said Jennie Toh, vice president of brand marketing and brand management, Asia Pacific, Marriott International.

“From its unique, locally inspired design to its eclectic line-up of restaurants and bars, W Melbourne is destined to redefine the luxury hotel scene here and become a must-go destination for travellers and local scene-stealers alike.”

Australian architecture and interior design firm Hachem brings innovation and brand storytelling to life through their evocative approach to W Melbourne.

W Melbourne has 294 luxuriously stylish guest rooms and 29 suites, with design details curated to reflect Melbourne’s fascinating history and culture.

Each room features floor-to-ceiling windows with stunning skyline views.

The Marvellous rooms feature a vibrant wall graphic of a fairy wren, a bird native to Australia, pulling back a layer of fabric to reveal a colourful Melbourne scene.