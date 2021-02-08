Transport Canada extends cruise ban into 2022

Transport Canada has extended a ban on cruise vessels in all Canadian waters until February 28th, 2022.

The order, which were originally issued last spring and extended several times since, was announced by minister of transport, Omar Alghabra.

Any vessel carrying more than 100 or more people will be barred from operating in Canadian waters, effectively cancelling the 2021 Alaska and Canadian seasons.

The order also bans all adventure-seeking pleasure craft and passenger vessels from entering Arctic waters controlled by Canada, including Nunatsiavut, Nunavik and the Labrador Coast.

That part of the order rules out smaller expedition vessels from conducting their 2021 itineraries.

“As Canadians continue to do their part to reduce the spread of Covid-19, our government continues to work hard to ensure Canada’s transportation system remains safe,” said Alghabra said in a statement.

“Temporary prohibitions to cruise vessels and pleasure craft are essential to continue to protect the most vulnerable among our communities and avoid overwhelming our health care systems.

“This is the right and responsible thing to do.”

Transport Canada has stated it will not offer an exemption to these rules for even technical or service calls by cruise vessels that would allow ships to sail from Unite States ports.