W Hotels Enters the All-Inclusive Space With the Debut of W Punta Cana

W Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, Grupo Puntacana, and MAC Hotels are proud to announce the grand opening of W Punta Cana, Adult All-Inclusive, marking a significant milestone for W Hotels as the brand’s first adult all-inclusive location worldwide. This highly anticipated debut sets a new standard in luxury lifestyle hospitality, offering a highly authentic, sensory experience in the Dominican Republic, at the heart of the Caribbean’s growing luxury travel scene.

“W Punta Cana marks a bold and exciting evolution for W Hotels as the brand enters the all-inclusive space with the same tuned-in spirit and magnetic energy that defines the brand. This isn’t just another resort – it’s the brand reimagining the concept entirely, where everything from elevated dining to immersive experiences reserved for adults only are thoughtfully curated and included,” says George Fleck, Senior Vice President and Brand Leader, W Hotels. “Set against the stunning natural backdrop of Punta Cana’s pristine beaches and lush landscape, this destination is the perfect location for the brand to debut its first-ever all-inclusive. W Punta Cana is turning the traditional model on its head – delivering luxury through detail-driven design, exceptional service, and story-worthy experiences that immerse guests in local culture through the lens of W Hotels. Guests will now find all the things they love about the brand – insider access, a dynamic atmosphere, the unmistakable sound, and vibrant design – now seamlessly woven into this new experience. This resort is a statement that all-inclusive can be anything but expected. It’s about creating stories worth sharing by living in the moment and embracing the now – in true W Hotels style.”

“W Hotels has been breaking the mold since 1998 – and we’re just getting started. Now, we’re dialing up the bold and bringing our iconic edge to the Dominican Republic with the debut of W Punta Cana,” said Brian King, President of Marriott International, Caribbean and Latin America. “Tucked between lush jungle and the electric blues of the Caribbean Sea, W Punta Cana is everything W Hotels is known for – daring design, unexpected moments, and a totally new spin on all-inclusive luxury. This isn’t just a resort – it’s a vibe, a movement, a new way to travel. I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve created and the incredible local community and partners who helped make it happen. We’re not following trends – we’re creating them.”

W Punta Cana redefines the adults-only, all-inclusive landscape by merging the daring energy and distinct design of W Hotels with the tranquil beauty of Punta Cana’s beaches. The resort features 340 stylishly appointed guest rooms and suites, each starting at a spacious 700 square feet. Every room includes a bathtub and exclusively features king-size bed configurations, including the two-bed suites and the Oasis Mega Suites. This unique feature on the island offers expansive space, coupled with breathtaking ocean views, complemented by world-class amenities and services including 24-hour in-room dining, signature maxi bar with savory and sweet snacks, and refreshing beverages. Additionally, 46 suites feature exclusive swim-up pools, including select suites with full-sized private pools, further elevating the overall guest experience.

Inspired by the rich history and natural beauty of the Dominican Republic, W Punta Cana features a contemporary design which was conceived by Zanobia Arquitectura, a Spain-based firm known for its innovative designs and commitment to sustainability. The resort seamlessly integrates local elements with the brand’s signature style, where architecture and interiors echo the rich colors and textures of the Caribbean. Design elements, inspired by the region’s colonial heritage and tobacco plantations, are complemented by natural materials that evoke the charm of cobblestone streets. The aesthetic motifs inspired by larimar, the national stone, alongside décor influenced by native fauna – such as dragonflies and colorful seashells – masterfully creates a harmonious design at W Punta Cana.

The resort’s public areas, surrounded by lush, meticulously curated landscaping, lead guests through winding, jungle-like paths adorned exclusively with endemic flora – reflecting the resort’s deep commitment to sustainability. The low-density design promotes a balanced atmosphere, avoiding overcrowded spaces and creating the ideal environment for immersive moments in natural, open-air spaces.

The communal layout resembles a lively, creative village with pockets of privacy; the resort features a 400-meter beachfront paired with the brand’s signature WET Deck, an 80-meter infinity pool – larger than an Olympic-size pool and perfect for social gatherings, while the Chill Pool offers a serene ambiance for those laid back moments, with a swim-up bar offering spritzers, healthy bites, and plenty of sunbeds to lounge and revitalize.

With 12 distinct restaurants, bars, and lounges, the resort delivers a boundary-pushing culinary journey that embodies the brand’s gastronomic philosophy with epic dining concepts and artfully crafted cocktails aimed at creating shared experiences. Guests can explore a variety of tastes – from multicultural and Asian to Dominican and Caribbean flavors – all within a single destination. Trade Market offers an interactive dining experience, a food hall concept unique to the island with live-action stations inspired by global street food and fueled by fresh, local ingredients. At Scena, an elegant, chef-driven concept reimagines contemporary Dominican and Caribbean-inspired cuisines and flavors in an elevated setting. Additional highlights include Noodle Bar, serving Pan Asian street fare, and Sensazioni, a versatile bar and events theater that adapts to the hotel’s dynamic atmosphere.

The resort’s mixology program is rooted in creative infusions and spirits, reflecting a beverage-first philosophy. Signature venues include Taproom, a modern reinterpretation of a traditional microbrewery and beer hall, and Taman Beach Club, the resort’s social hub, seamlessly blending the energy of the WET Deck with the laid-back vibe of the shoreline. The venue offers an evolving ambiance from day to night with curated cocktails and bites, and a sunset menu that celebrates coastal style and Mediterranean soul. Living Room Bar crafts artful cocktails with a Dominican twist, highlighting house-made infusions and locally inspired ingredients. For a more intimate experience, the 33 1/3 Speakeasy offers an exclusive hideaway where vinyl records set the tone and spontaneous, unscripted mixology defines the experience.

Entertainment at W Punta Cana is deeply rooted in local culture and thoughtfully curated to create an authentic social hub. Next-level programming is designed to empower guests with a variety of experiences, meeting them exactly where they are. From high-energy dance parties and artist residencies to wellness-focused sound sessions and culturally immersive events, the lineup offers a seamless balance between social connection and rest and rejuvenation, giving each guest the freedom to experience the resort on their own terms. The live music line-up, curated by the brand’s Music Director of the Caribbean and Latin America, Sinego, in collaboration with Dominican-based electronic music collective Chinese Laundry, blends global influence with local soul. Guests can immerse themselves in innovative experiences such as DJ-led sound baths, beachside silent discos, curated vinyl libraries, and nightly rooftop sessions – all designed to create an ever-evolving soundtrack to their stay.

The resort’s approach to wellness blends sophistication with a strong sense of place, centered around the brand’s signature AWAY Spa, which offers 10 treatment rooms, and a tailored menu inspired by local healing traditions and local products including turmeric, arnica, and the single-pressed moringa seed oil, popularly called on the island the miracle oil. Guests can unwind in the steam room, Himalayan salt room, sauna, or the striking indoor pool. The spa is complemented by a full-service beauty salon and a state-of-the-art, 1,500-square-foot signature FIT gym, which is accessible 24 hours a day. Wellness extends beyond the spa with outdoor experiences that capture the spirit of Punta Cana including sunrise yoga and restorative rituals designed to empower guests to reconnect to a deeper sense of self and place.

“At W Punta Cana, we set out to create a destination that’s as rich in cultural connection as it is in world-class amenities,” said Omar Rivera, General Manager, W Punta Cana. “This is a space for the curious, the creative, and the culturally connected. Every corner of the resort invites guests to explore, engage, and experience the Dominican Republic in a way that’s intriguing, elevated, and often unexpected.”

For those seeking additional adventure and exploration opportunities, the dedicated W Insiders and Whatever/Whenever team at W Punta Cana is passionate about crafting tailored, sensory-heightening experiences that are unique and unforgettable. Guests can embark on private tours of Punta Cana, explore national parks, or charter private boats and yachts for diving and snorkeling around the island. Whether visiting remote, intimate beaches or discovering hidden gems, W Punta Cana is the ultimate destination for creating stories worth re-telling.

With 14,000 square feet of flexible, tech-enabled meeting and event spaces, W Punta Cana sets the stage for creative collaboration and inventive gatherings. The resort offers nine versatile venues – including a grand luxury ballroom spanning 5,380 square feet, six modern breakout rooms, and an innovative indoor flex space – each designed to be fully customizable. These immersive environments are crafted to enhance interaction, inspire focus, and foster collaboration, adapting seamlessly to the unique needs of every guest and event.

The opening of W Punta Cana marks a major milestone in W Hotels global brand evolution, expanding its robust portfolio beyond urban hotspots, escapes, and residences to debut in the adult all-inclusive segment. This new chapter reinforces the brand’s commitment to delivering its signature bold design, vibrant energy, and distinct guest experiences in sought-after destinations worldwide. Following W Punta Cana, two additional W Hotels all-inclusive properties are set to open in Corasol Playa del Carmen and Costa Mujeres in 2028 and 2029, respectively, further solidifying the brand’s presence in this growing segment.