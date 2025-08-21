New from On Foot Holidays – Walking the Green Cantabrian Hills to the Picos De Europa

The spectacular skyline of the Picos de Europa region of northern Spain has held a special draw for centuries, signalling to sailors that they were nearly home, and now beckoning hikers from around the world. Our new route here maintains this sense of anticipation, starting in the green foothills to the east and journeying westwards to the higher wilderness.

First you’ll become acquainted with the quiet farm tracks scattered across the Polaciones and Liébana valleys. Stop at tiny villages to stay in wayside inns and small hotels where you can enjoy a glass of orujo (the local firewater) with your hosts and sample the hearty Lebaniego stew.

After the bustling little town of Potes, follow the final section of the Camino Lebaniego pilgrimage route to the monastery of Santo Toribio, an important pilgrim site with attendant hermitages perched on vantage points in the surrounding hills.

Now the landscape becomes more rugged towards massive cliffs at Espinama and Fuente Dé. Below the soaring peaks you have a choice of routes, but if the weather is good you should ascend by cable-car to experience a different world of bare rock and alpine pastures. A glorious descent with fabulous views leads back to a celebratory dinner and the end of your great Cantabrian traverse.

This route has been created especially for On Foot Holidays by Aznar Fernandez de Pinedo, designer of several of our Spanish hikes. He said: “When creating this route I wanted to avoid the popular trails in the mountains that have become overcrowded. My route visits totally off-the-beaten-track valleys and towns that no other tour operators have considered. It is a great ‘Crossing of Green Spain’ to reach the magnificent Picos. It skips the uneven paths at high elevation where the weather is unpredictable, and instead goes along scenic trails that are easier underfoot, but all the time through extremely beautiful scenery.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Foothills of the Picos de Europa” - price: from £975 (based on two sharing), including 7 nights B&B accommodation, 2 evening meals, luggage transfers, taxi transfer from Torrelavega to first accommodation and from final accommodation to Potes, and local telephone support. Full walkers pack and/or navigational app provided, including a personalised itinerary, background information and travel advice. (Flights and transfers except those mentioned above are excluded.)

See www.onfootholidays.co.uk for more details.

Use our new app to navigate this route: Following requests from our clients and our own wish to reduce the amount of paper and plastic used in Walkers’ Packs, we’ve developed a new navigation app, which is now available for clients instead of (or in addition to) our printed materials.