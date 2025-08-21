The Seminyak Beach Resort & Spa Proudly Releases Olive Ridley Turtle Hatchlings Into the Ocean

In a remarkable act of conservation, The Seminyak Beach Resort & Spa proudly announced the successful rescue, care, and release of 86 Olive Ridley sea turtles back into their ocean home on Tuesday, 5 August 2025, at 5 pm, in front of the Infinity pool at the beach area.

This heartwarming initiative began in mid-June when the resort discovered a nest of Olive Ridley eggs in front of the resort’s beach area. A dedicated team of staff carefully transferred the eggs to a specially constructed sand sanctuary on the resort’s property to ensure their safety and natural incubation.

After nearly 60 days of round-the-clock protection and care, the hatchlings emerged on August 5th. With the help of the resort’s team and guests, the baby turtles were safely released into the waves—marking a historic moment for the resort’s sea turtle conservation program.

“This isn’t just about saving turtles—it’s about reconnecting with nature and giving back to the environment that gives us so much,” said the resort conservation team at The Seminyak Beach Resort & Spa.

As an elegant beachfront resort, The Seminyak Beach Resort & Spa is dedicated to supporting eco-friendly initiatives, including its ongoing turtle release program. The resort warmly invites guests and the wider community to participate in future conservation efforts and experience the beauty of nature firsthand.

