W Dubai – The Palm to welcome What She Said event this month

W Dubai – The Palm is set to launch an innovative new ‘What She Said’ event featuring inspirational women, where fashion and femininity will take centre stage of the conversations.

Taking place on June 25th, the event supports the broader global speaker series by W Hotels Worldwide.

Moderated by Louise Nichol, a well-known fashion journalist, the fem-centric event will bring together a panel of inspirational women who will share personal stories that continue to play catalyst to the transformation of the fashion and design scene in the region.

From the use of sustainable fabrics to trends that are shaping the world of fashion, the conversation will chronicle some of the defining moments in the lives of these women who have influenced and redefined fashion sensibilities creating ripples globally.

The panel will feature Caroline Labouchere, a British model who has redefined age and beauty as an international model.

Labouchere will be joined by Khulood Thani, a designer and founder of Bint Thani which debuted during London Fashion Week in 2016.

They will also be accompanied by Zayan Ghandour, co-founder of Dubai’s first successful multi-brand fashion boutique, S*uce Boutique and the creative brain behind Zayan the Label, a contemporary ready-to wear fashion line.

While Nez Gebreel joins the panel as a fashion and design consultant, and Safiya Abdallah is a fashion designer and founder of Dulce By Safiya.

“We are thrilled to bring W Hotels’ What She Said series to Dubai and host it at W Dubai – The Palm,” said Candice D’Cuz, vice president, luxury brand marketing and management, Marriott International, Middle East & Africa.

“Fashion in the Middle East represents an evolution of historical and social change and is a seamless blend of diverse cultural influences that have enriched and modernised a sensibility that is at once progressive and traditional.

“We are celebrating this bold and dynamic journey together with female trailblazers who have been at the forefront of change and hope that their personal stories inspire, educate and enlighten other women.”

Since its debut, What She Said, held across multiple W Hotels in the region, has helped propel the conversation around women empowerment.

Evolving with every session, each What She Said conversation has focused on bringing together powerful, progressive women and providing a platform to share their personal stories, with the aim to inspire and empower the audience in an unfiltered and unique W way.

The event is open to women on a first come first served basis with limited spaces available and will take place at SoBe, an adults-only playground inspired by the eclectic and vibrant spirit of South Beach Miami, with 360-degree views of the Arabian Sea and the Dubai skyline.

For further information, join the digital conversation @WHotels and #WHATSHESAID.