Japan Airlines takes delivery of first A350 XWB

Japan Airlines has taken delivery of its first A350 XWB at Airbus headquarters in Toulouse, France.

The A350-900 is the first aircraft produced by Airbus for JAL.

The milestone event was attended by JAL representative director and chairman, Yoshiharu Ueki, and Airbus chief commercial officer, Christian Scherer.

Altogether JAL has ordered 31 A350 XWB aircraft, comprising 18 A350-900s and 13 A350-1000s.

JAL will initially operate the A350-900 on high frequency domestic routes, while the larger A350-1000 will fly on the carrier’s long-haul international network.

The first aircraft will enter service on the airline’s Haneda-Fukuoka route at the start of September.

The ferry flight of the first JAL A350-900 is being performed with a blend of conventional and synthetic fuel, contributing to reduced CO2 emissions.

The A350 XWB offers by design unrivalled operational flexibility and efficiency for all market segments up to ultra-long haul (15,000 kilometres).

At the end of May, the A350 XWB Family had received 893 firm orders from 51 customers worldwide, making it one of the most successful wide-body aircraft ever.