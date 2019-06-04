Śešo to lead Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Downtown Dubai

Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Downtown Dubai appoints Eric Śešo as its new general manager.

Śešo held several positions within Accor and will now be heading the hotel’s operation with 244 units of rooms and apartments conveniently located in Dubai’s most sought-after destination, Downtown Dubai.

Originally from Belgium, Śešo conveys a strong industry experience working with Accor for nearly three decades heading operations for Ibis and Novotel across Europe and the Middle East.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was with Ibis One Central & Ibis World Trade Centre Dubai as a cluster hotel manager before joining Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Downtown Dubai.

Commenting on his appointment, Śešo said: “I am excited to be part of the Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Downtown Dubai family.

“The property prides itself with its location and its comfortable rooms and apartments that are perfect for travellers both business and family alike.”

The hotel opened in October, become the brand’s first property in the Burj Khalifa district.

It is within walking distance to the world’s tallest building, as well as the Dubai Mall, ideal for business travellers and families.

The halal property offers accommodation ranging from studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with fully-fitted kitchens, while property highlights include outdoor swimming pools, a gym and sauna, as well as four contemporary meeting rooms with natural daylight.