W Dubai – the Palm offers new fitness staycation

W Dubai – the Palm is launching a one-time fitness staycation with a pool brunch included at the Wet Deck pool.

As Dubai residents seek out new experiences, the new Fuel Happening package is on offer on November 27th and 28th.

No less than six fitness classes will take place throughout the two days and you can do as many or as few as you like.

As well as the Palm Sugar brunch, there will be a mixology class at SoBe.

The staycation is priced from Dhs1,250 for two people which includes all fitness classes, brunch, overnight stay and breakfast.

Or guests can do all the fitness classes plus the pool brunch for Dhs500.