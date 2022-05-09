Vueling becomes the first airline to sell flights in the metaverse

Vueling, an airline owned by IAG, will open a new sales channel in the metaverse. The new channel will be up and running before the end of the year, and everything purchased in the metaverse will be usable in the real world and will be the same as a physical airline ticket. This is an airline first with Vueling becoming the first carrier to announce the sale of flights via the metaverse.

To enable this development, Vueling has partnered with Next Earth, the third largest platform available in the metaverse by number of users (more than 230,000 users and 45,000 virtual owners). From Next Earth, the user will be able to visualise real-world journeys and the carbon footprint of each stage, as well as select and book the best modes of transport for each moment.

Furthermore, the airline has joined an alliance with the Spanish start-up Iomob, a shared mobility platform which offers transport companies any mobility service through just one integration. Iomob, that has presence in more than 270 cities, has been briefed to create a specific APP for Vueling (usable in the Next Earth metaverse) which, in addition to flights, will offer last-mile transportation services (e-scooters, scooters, Uber, public transport, etc.).

Jesús Monzó, Vueling’s Distribution Strategy and Alliances Manager says:

“The objective is to take advantage of technology and virtual environments, such as the metaverse, to offer an increasingly richer, simpler and more personalised experience to our customers when planning trips”.

About Vueling

Vueling, a company belonging to the IAG, is a key player in connections in Spain, the largest domestic market in Europe, and contributes to the economic and tourism development in the region.

For summer 2022, the carrier has more than 320 short and medium-haul routes in Europe, North Africa and the Middle East on sale, which are operated with a fleet of Airbus A319, A320, A320neo and A321 models.

Vueling, as part of IAG, shares the vision of leading the field of sustainability within the global airline industry. That is why the company develops all its actions within the framework of the Flightpath Net Zero programme, through which the goal of achieving net zero CO2 emissions in 2050 has been established.

Vueling has been recognized in 2021 as the “Best Low-Cost Airline in Europe” at the World Airline Awards, awarded by the independent consultancy firm Skytrax. These awards, known as the “Oscars” of the aviation industry, cover the period 2019-2021 and 88% of the votes were cast before the pandemic.