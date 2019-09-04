YTL Hotels signs with Marriott to bring AC Hotels brand to Malaysia

YTL Hotels and Marriott International have signed a master development agreement to bring the AC Hotels by Marriott brand to Malaysia for the first time.

The brand will be exclusive to YTL Hotels for the whole of Malaysia.

The signing of this agreement is one of many key milestones in the partnership between YTL Hotels and Marriott International as it continues to grow from strength to strength.

AC Hotels by Marriott embraces European design and style across its international portfolio of distinctive properties in Europe and North and Latin America.

Dato’ Mark Yeoh, executive director of YTL Hotels, said: “The 24-year long relationship we enjoy with Marriott International has yielded many valuable opportunities and successful partnerships for YTL Hotels globally.

“We currently operate 12 Marriott International properties in our portfolio of 36 hospitality assets and the figure continues to grow steadily.

“We are very excited to be the first in Malaysia to bring in AC Hotels by Marriott and we look forward to be in the forefront of developing this urban lifestyle brand throughout Malaysia.”

The two companies had also signed franchise agreements to strategically convert three established YTL Hotels properties to the AC Hotels by Marriott brand - Vistana Kuala Lumpur Titiwangsa, Vistana Kuantan City Centre and Vistana Penang Bukit Jambul.

The prime hotels in Penang and Kuantan will be Marriott International’s inaugural debut in the two cities, offering business and leisure travellers a thoughtful approach and seamless guest service.

“Marriott International and YTL Hotels have enjoyed a very successful and strategic partnership over many years.

“We are honoured to be collaborating once again to bring the AC Hotels by Marriott brand into Malaysia,” said Craig Smith, president and managing director, Asia Pacific, Marriott International.

“Together, Marriott International and YTL Hotels have a current portfolio of 12 properties across Asia and Europe.

“We are confident that AC Hotels by Marriott will represent a wonderful new addition to YTL Hotels’ portfolio of Marriott International hotels.”