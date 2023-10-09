Vistara Adopts SITA’s Innovative Solutions to Cut Carbon Emissions by 15,000 Tons Annually

Vistara, India’s finest full-service carrier and a joint venture of the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, has become the first Indian airline to deploy both SITA eWAS and SITA OptiClimb® solutions. With this, Vistara aims to significantly improve efficiency in flight planning and operations, reducing fuel burn and thereby reducing carbon emissions by 15,000 tons yearly.

Using SITA eWAS, Vistara will be able to enhance overall flight safety and efficiency by providing pilots with better weather awareness data. It serves as a highly effective mechanism for delivering OptiClimb recommendations.

SITA OptiClimb® leverages historical flight data to predict fuel burn during the climb out and is the industry’s only machine-learning solution providing customized climb profile recommendations for every flight. This will enable Vistara to save 80 tons of fuel per year per aircraft on average and reduce carbon emissions by roughly 250 tons yearly. For Vistara’s entire fleet, yearly fuel savings are estimated to be more than 5,000 tons, leading to a reduction in carbon emissions of more than 15,000 tons.

Sumesh Patel, President, Asia Pacific, SITA, said: “India’s aviation industry is accelerating at lightning speed, and we’re excited to help leading airlines like Vistara with solutions that supercharge their efficiency, significantly reduce fuel consumption, and support efforts towards more sustainable air travel. We’re now seeing an increasing number of Indian airlines looking for smart solutions to optimize operations and enhance the passenger experience.”

Captain Hamish Maxwell, Senior Vice President – Flight Operations, Vistara, said: “Continuous improvements in operational efficiency and safety remain key focus areas for us. Advanced technology solutions, such as SITA OptiClimb and SITA eWAS, enable clear enhancements in these areas, which ultimately help us to reduce our carbon footprint. We are committed to continuing on this path and will keep evolving as a future-ready, world-class airline.”

