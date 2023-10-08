Turkish Airlines reinforces the cultural cooperation between Türkiye and Japan

The flag carrier supports archaeological studies carried out in Türkiye with the Prince Mikasa Foundation regarding the preservation of cultural heritage and exchange promotion projects.

Turkish Airlines signed a partnership agreement with Prince Mikasa Foundation for cultural heritage preservation and promotion of regional exchange. The cultural cooperation agreement was signed with a ceremony held at the Turkish Embassy in Tokyo, Japan, with the participation of H.I.H. Princess Akiko, Prince Mikasa Foundation President Mr. Sachihiro Omura, and Turkish Airlines Independent Board Member Mrs. Fatmanur Altun. With this cooperation, the flag carrier will support the excavations that started in 1986 in Kırşehir Kaman, located on the historical Silk Road, under the leadership of Prince Mikasa.

Commenting on this significant project, Turkish Airlines Independent Board Member, Mrs. Fatmanur Altun stated; “As the national flag carrier of our country, flying to more international destinations than any other airline in the world, we are pleased to realize these collaborations that will contribute to the promotion of our country. We are reinforcing our very special friendship with the State of Japan, which has been going on for years, in this work. We invite everyone to Kalehöyük Archeology Museum in Kırşehir Kaman to see the works of this project carried out by the Prince Mikasa Foundation.”

The Prince Mikasa Foundation

It has been carrying out archaeological excavations in Kırşehir Kaman, located on the historical Silk Road, for 38 years and has unearthed more than 10 thousand artifacts so far. The Japanese Institute of Anatolian Archeology, supported by The Prince Mikasa Foundation, conducts research on Turkish archaeology, history and culture, trains young archaeologists and experts working in this field, conveys information to young people and the public about the history of Ancient Anatolia and the world, carries out studies on the importance and protection of historical and cultural heritage, protects the natural environment.