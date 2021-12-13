Alicia Keys drives Expo 2020 visitor numbers skyward in Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai visit numbers have continued to increase, with 6,358,464 million visits in the period up to December 13th.

Guests have been drawn by world-class music, gripping sporting events, vibrant national days, family-friendly entertainment and sustained demand for the Expo 2020 Festive Pass.

Alicia Keys saw crowds flocking to Al Wasl Plaza earlier this month, captivating the audience with a message of love, hope and innovation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile Manchester City footballer Pablo Zabaleta paid a visit to Expo 2020 Dubai, sharing his interest in coaching and love for the Middle East; Indian singer Neha Kakkar regaled crowds at Jubilee Park with a show that inspired people to live life to the fullest; and the Expo World Choir, featuring singers and musicians from 142 nationalities, hit all the right notes at the Jubilee Stage.

An immersive day out for families, Expo has plenty on offer for younger visitors, with arts and crafts, light shows, performances and a complimentary winter camp – which includes sports activities, team games and challenges run by fully qualified sports coaches.

The recent launch of a new family dining offer, gives one free kids’ meal with every adult meal at certain Expo eateries during the week.

With Expo’s new Festive Pass unlocking unlimited access to a wonderful winter for just AED 95, on sale now until the end of December, visit numbers are expected to keep going up.