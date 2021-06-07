airBaltic Holidays debuts to European travellers

airBaltic has launched a new product, airBaltic Holidays, offering customers dynamic travel packages which include both a flight and a hotel reservation.

Martin Gauss, chief executive of airBaltic, said: “As an innovative airline, we always strive to search for new ways to improve the customer experience starting from the booking process.

“Today, when travelling has become more complex due to various restrictions, we want to offer our customers new seamless ways how to plan their trips.”

The new service is provided in cooperation with Swedish tour operator and travel technology company TripX Travel.

This summer airBaltic offers more than 70 direct destinations from Riga, including seven destinations in Italy, seven destinations in Greece and six destinations in Spain in addition to many other leisure destinations.

At the same time, the Latvian carrier has launched new scheduled flights between Riga and Santorini in Greece.

Gauss said: “Over the last month we see an increased interest from passengers for flights to destinations in Mediterranean as the epidemiological situation improves due to vaccination process all over Europe.”

Flights between Riga and Santorini are operated by the Airbus A220-300 aircraft once a week.