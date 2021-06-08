Hyatt expands in Spain with 7Pines Resort Ibiza opening

Hyatt Hotels has welcomed the opening of 7Pines Resort Ibiza, part of Destination by Hyatt.

The 185-all-suite luxury clifftop resort welcomes guests to one of the most popular spots on the White Island.

Destination by Hyatt is a diverse collection of independent hotels and resorts, where each property is purposefully crafted to be a place of discovery through immersive experiences, authentic design and genuine service.

“At 7Pines Resort Ibiza, we pride ourselves on offering guests a laid-back style of luxury and creating an idyllic sanctuary. We are individual at heart yet connected to the true Ibizan spirit,” said Carlos Fritz, general manager of 7Pines Resort Ibiza, part of Destination by Hyatt.

“After a year of restrictions on travel we cannot wait to again welcome guests and make their stay truly memorable.”

7Pines Resort Ibiza is situated in a prime location on the rugged cliffs of the west coast of Ibiza and nestled on the edge of a pine forest.

The resort is purposefully crafted as a place of immersive discoveries, offering the height of laid-back luxury and Ibizan flair.

“It is a privilege to join forces with the 12.18 group to open 7Pines Resort Ibiza under the Destination by Hyatt brand,” said Geneviève Materne, vice president commercial services EAME & SWA, Hyatt.

“We have been looking for the right opportunity to launch this brand into Europe, and 7Pines Resort Ibiza is the perfect fit.

“Their visionary approach to sustainable luxury is in great alignment with the core values of Destination by Hyatt and the brand’s commitment to embody the true spirit of each location.

“We see a strong opportunity to grow the Destination by Hyatt brand further in Europe together with 12.18 Investment Management.”