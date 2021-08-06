Virgin Galactic opens ticket sales for space flights

Virgin Galactic has opened ticket sales for space flights, with prices starting at US$450,000 a seat.

The move comes weeks after the billionaire founder of the company, Richard Branson, took a high-profile flight to the edge of space.

The space-tourism company confirmed it is making progress toward beginning revenue flights next year.

It will sell single seats, package deals and entire flights.

In June, Virgin Galactic received approval from the US aviation safety regulator to fly people to space.

Sales will initially open to a list of “early hand-raisers,” Virgin Galactic said.

“In the second quarter, we made meaningful progress towards commencing commercial service in 2022.

“We successfully completed two spaceflights from New Mexico, the latest carrying a full crew of mission specialists in the cabin and garnering an extraordinary global media and consumer response.

“In addition, we received FAA approval to expand our existing launch license, marking the first time the FAA has licensed a Spaceline to fly customers to space,” said Michael Colglazier, chief executive of Virgin Galactic.

“Leveraging the surge in consumer interest following the Unity 22 flight, we are excited to announce the reopening of sales effective today, beginning with our Spacefarer community.

“As we endeavour to bring the wonder of space to a broad global population, we are delighted to open the door to an entirely new industry and consumer experience.”

Releasing its quarterly results, the company said it made a net loss of $94 million over the past three months.

This is compared to a $72 million net loss in the second quarter of 2020.

The company posted revenue of $571,000, barely enough to cover one seat on a future flight.