Titan Travel pushes return back to February next year

Titan Travel has pushed back the restart all of operation until February 1st next year.

The decision impacts on land tours, as well as river and ocean cruises.

Clients affected by the decision can receive up to £100 per person off a rebooked tour departing before the end of January 2022.

Andy Squirrell, managing director, Titan Travel, commented: “We have listened to and understand the concerns some travellers have been feeling ahead of their upcoming holiday due to the ongoing outbreak of Covid-19.

“With this in mind, and acknowledging the fluidity of travel advice at this time, Titan has taken the decision to restart all operations from February.”

He added: “By doing so, we hope to provide travellers and our trade partners with clarity and reassurance in Titan by not cancelling our tours at short notice while providing affected clients with a choice of next steps in advance to find the best solution for them.

“We are confident that our new policies’, including Peace Of Mind, Flexi-Deposit and Protection Promise gives agents and their clients the control, flexibility and assurance they seek to book and travel with confidence.”

Earlier this year Titan introduced a Peace Of Mind policy to provide travellers with the option to postpone or transfer onto another holiday at a later date should they wish.

Titan said it would continue to monitor the situation closely until operations resume and will keep all agents updated on the status of clients’ holiday alongside the latest health and safety protocols on its tours.

All agents with clients affected by the extended suspension of are expected to be contacted by a member of the sales team explaining next steps.