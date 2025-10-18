ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES ANNOUNCES NEW 2027 ARCTIC EXPEDITIONS

Atlas Ocean Voyages, the leader in intimate, yacht-style luxury expeditions, today announced its all-new2027 Arctic Expeditions, an extraordinary season of discovery designed to showcase the polar regions at their most majestic. Sailing aboard the line’s purpose-built expedition yachts, these immersive journeys will explore Iceland’s volcanic frontiers, Greenland’s iceberg-filled fjords, and the remote reaches of the Canadian Arctic and Svalbard, where wildlife and cultural encounters await at every turn.

The new Arctic collection marks a significant milestone in Atlas Ocean Voyages’ continued growth and destination expansion. The 2027 season introduces 27 new ports of call, including Pond Inlet and Kimmirut in Nunavut, Churchill and Coats Island in Hudson Bay, as well as East Greenland’s rarely visited fjords and the dramatic King Frederick VI Coast — one of the wildest, least-inhabited stretches of shoreline on Earth.

“We’re pleased to expand our destination footprint with new explorations into the Canadian Arctic,” said James A. Rodriguez, President and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “These remote northern frontiers offer a distinct blend of raw wilderness, cultural authenticity, and incredible wildlife encounters. The 2027 Arctic season allows guests to experience the true spirit of expedition travel — intimate, adventurous, and deeply enriching — aboard our luxurious small yachts purpose-built for exploring the ends of the Earth.”

Guests booking early can take advantage of up to 15% Bonus Savings and up to $1,500 in Air Credit on select voyages in the 2027 Arctic season.

2027 ARCTIC SEASON HIGHLIGHTS

Remote High Arctic of Svalbard – Witness polar bears, walruses, Arctic foxes, and vast seabird colonies in their natural habitat.

Canadian High Arctic – Journey through Inuit hamlets such as Pond Inlet and Kimmirut, and explore regions rich with polar bears, walrus haul-outs, and Arctic traditions.

The Many Sides of Greenland – Experience East Greenland’s seldom-visited frontier, South Greenland’s Norse ruins and hot springs, and the towering icebergs and fjords of the west.

Rare Navigation Routes – Venture through Iceland’s Westfjords, the volcanic outpost of Jan Mayen, and the dramatic wilderness of Svalbard.

King Frederick VI Coast – Navigate one of Greenland’s most dramatic and untouched stretches of coastline.

FEATURED EXPEDITIONS

Jun 30, 2027 – Polar Circle Odyssey - Reykjavík to Longyearbyen | 10 Nights | World Navigator

Cross the Arctic Circle, call on Iceland’s wild Westfjords, visit the remote volcanic island of Jan Mayen, and spend three full days exploring the spectacular Svalbard Archipelago.

Jul 30, 2027 - Polar Wilderness Quest - Nuuk to Churchill | 16 Nights | World Navigator

Embark from Greenland’s fjords to Canada’s Hudson Bay. Zodiac through Disko Bay, explore Inuit cultures, and visit walrus and polar bear habitats on the Monumental Islands. Discover the Lower Savage Islands and Akpatok Island’s bird cliffs, then venture into Hudson Bay to see Coats, Marble, and Walrus Islands.

Aug 6, 2027 - Midnight Sun Odyssey – Longyearbyen to Reykjavík | 9 Nights | World Voyager

Sail under the endless light of the midnight sun through Svalbard, the Greenland Sea, and Iceland, with visits to Ittoqqortoormiit and Scoresby Sound, the world’s largest fjord system.

Aug 29, 2027 – Glaciers & Fjords - Nuuk Roundtrip | 15 Nights | World Navigator

Journey deep into Greenland and the Canadian Arctic, exploring Qaanaaq and Siorapaluk — the world’s northernmost settlements — along with Baffin Bay, Pond Inlet, and the walrus-rich islands of Hudson Bay.

Sep 13, 2027 - Fjords & Frontiers – Nuuk to St. John’s | 17 Nights | World Navigator

A grand finale to the Arctic season, connecting Greenland’s ice fjords and Canada’s Torngat Mountains with rare landings at Monumental and Lady Franklin Islands, plus historic L’Anse aux Meadows.

Every Arctic Polar Expedition features:

Zodiac Safaris & Landings led by expert expedition guides

Polar Plunge challenges for the adventurous

Educational lectures and guided nature walks with biologists, naturalists, and historians

Complimentary Atlas Immersive Experiences, including the Discover Longyearbyen event on voyages embarking from Svalbard

Each journey is led by an expedition team of up to 13 seasoned professionals, from naturalists and biologists to mountaineers and conservationists, whose expertise ensures guests gain a deeper understanding of these pristine environments.

Atlas Ocean Voyages’ Polar Category C and Ice Class 1B yachts — World Navigator and World Voyager are designed for intimate discovery and environmental stewardship. With decks just 30 feet above the waterline and near-silent hydro-jet propulsion, guests enjoy unparalleled wildlife viewing while minimizing environmental impact.

Take advantage of our early booking offers, including up to 15% bonus savings and air credits of up to $1,500 on select voyages. Let your adventurous spirit guide you to this once-in-a-lifetime experience as you explore the wonders of the Arctic.

For information and reservations, guests can visit our latest offers here, call a travel advisor or 1.844.442.8527, or visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com. Follow Atlas on Facebook and Instagram: facebook.com/AtlasOceanVoyages or instagram.com/AtlasOceanVoyages.