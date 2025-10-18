Sapphire Princess Returns from Drydock Featuring Fresh Enhancements and New Specialty Restaurants

Following a two-week drydock in Portland, Oregon, Sapphire Princess has set sail unveiling exciting new guest experiences, including the addition of two popular specialty restaurants - Makoto Ocean and Crown Grill. Makoto Ocean and Crown Grill will be open for guests starting November 16, 2025.

The 115,875-ton ship, which carries 2,670 guests, underwent general refurbishments and enhancements, highlighted by the transformation of two venues into specialty dining experiences.

Makoto Ocean Sushi by Chef Makoto Okuwa

Following its acclaimed debut aboard Sun Princess and Star Princess, Makoto Ocean has been added to Sapphire Princess, in place of the former Internet Café located on Deck 7. The restaurant brings the authentic artistry of Chef Makoto Okuwa’s Edomae-style sushi to sea. Guests can enjoy a premium menu of specialties, including truffle salmon, snow crab temaki, and toro tartare, alongside handcrafted cocktails such as the Genmai Negroni (a refined Japanese twist on the classic) and Kodai No Hana (blending yuzu juice with Doburoku, an ancient sake).

Crown Grill Steakhouse

Another highlight of the drydock is the addition of the award-winning Crown Grill, now occupying the former Savoy Dining Room on Deck 5. The Crown Grill is a longtime guest favorite, serving premium aged beef, chops and fresh seafood. With warm, elegant design and attentive service, the restaurant has been recognized as one of the “Best Cruise Ship Steakhouses at Sea.”

Both dining experiences are priced at $60 per person and included as a specialty dining option for guests who book the Princess Premier package.

Upcoming Itineraries for Sapphire Princess

Fresh from her revitalization, Sapphire Princess sets sail to Mexico before repositioning for a season of South America/Antarctica cruises, followed by Mediterranean and Northern Europe voyages in spring and summer 2026. In fall 2026, she will sail a series of Canada/New England cruises.

In a historic first for the cruise line, March 2027 will mark the reunion of sister ships Sapphire Princess and Diamond Princess in Japan. Both ships—built in Japan—will sail from the Tokyo region for Princess Cruises’ most expansive Japan season ever, running March through December 2027.

“With the addition of Makoto Ocean and Crown Grill, our guests aboard Sapphire Princess will enjoy two of our most popular dining experiences, elevating the culinary journey across her itineraries,” said Sami Kohen, Princess Cruises Vice President of Food and Beverage. “We’re especially proud to bring these enhancements as Sapphire Princess prepares for remarkable seasons ahead, including our historic dual-ship deployment in Japan in 2027.”



