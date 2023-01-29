Virgin Atlantic launches ‘sandscapes’ to transport holiday daydreamers

Virgin Atlantic has launched Sandscapes – an audio series of soothing stories and gentle sounds from the beach to inspire Brits to book their next tropical escape.

Voiced by broadcaster Jo Whiley, the sound series delivers a dose of escapism, relaxation and calm.

Available on the Virgin Atlantic Spotify channel, Sandscapes feature Virgin Atlantic’s two recently launched routes to the Maldives and Turks & Caicos as well as Barbados.

Sandscapes launches as research reveals the average person spends 3 days and 15 hours of the year planning and thinking about their next getaway.

35% of Brits admit they are missing the sunshine and dreaming of their next holiday.

Sandscapes available on Virgin Atlantic Spotify

Virgin Atlantic has today launched Sandscapes, a series of audio stories voiced by broadcaster Jo Whiley that help transport holiday obsessed Brits to warmer climes.

Each episode in the three-part sound series has been curated to showcase the wonders of Virgin Atlantic destinations including new routes to the Maldives and Turks & Caicos as well as Barbados. Steel drums and the clink of ice in a rum punch carry listeners to Barbados; exotic jungle sounds to Turks & Caicos; and gently lapping waves take listeners to the respite of a Maldives lagoon villa.

Inspired by the sounds, scenes, and landscapes of some of the world’s most picturesque locations, and available for free through Virgin Atlantic’s Spotify, each Sandscape serves a different purpose, whether it’s getting energised on a dark January morning, finding a moment of focus in the day, or catching some much-needed calm.

New research has revealed that Brits are spending one hour and 41 minutes a week dreaming of holidays, adding up to a huge 3 days and 15 hours days a year. And 36% admit that January is the peak time that their minds wander – with one in four (25%) thinking about their next getaway every 30 minutes.

35% admit to missing the sunshine, with a further 15% feeling the winter blues. One in five (21%) said they are dreaming of their next holiday and keen to have something booked as soon as possible.

When thinking about their holidays, 58% of Brits are filled with a sense of happiness, 48% excitement, and 34% said they view it as escapism. Half (49%) revealed that since Covid they are more likely to plan holidays - and spend more time doing so (45%).

In fact, 52% of holidaymakers admitted they plan every detail of their trip, but that picking the destination is the best bit (43%), and often takes the most time and research (57%).

Jo Whiley commented: “My days are so hectic, trying to juggle both home and work that I often find myself daydreaming about my next adventure. Holidays are the perfect opportunity to relax and recharge my batteries so I can deal with all that life throws at me. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed lending my voice to help inspire Brits looking to book their next tropical beach break with this wander-lust audio series that offers a quick escape to some of Virgin Atlantic’s most exotic beach destinations.”

Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer, Virgin Atlantic commented: “We know our customers long for a sunny beach destination, particularly at this time of year. Our Sandscapes series offers bite sized experiences of Barbados, Turks & Caicos, and the Maldives to inspire our customers to book their next adventure.”

The Virgin Atlantic sale ends on 31st January with great fares including £478 return to Barbados, £508 return to St Lucia and £585 to the Bahamas. New services to the Maldives launch on 22nd October with return Economy fares starting from £746 and Turks & Caicos launch on 4th November with fares starting from £552.

To find out more about Virgin Atlantic’s Sandscapes and to listen, visit the Virgin Atlantic Spotify, or follow the airline on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.