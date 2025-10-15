Virgin Atlantic launches ‘Free to Be Me’ as new research shows LGBTQ+ travellers face barriers

Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Atlantic Holidays today launch ‘Free to Be Me’ - a proposition designed to make holidays more inclusive for LGBTQ+ travellers via trained LGBTQ+ holiday planning experts, informative destination guides and Pride Certified hotels.

New research comparing the holiday experience of LGBTQ+ couples and straight couples demonstrates the need for propositions such as Free to Be Me, as the LGBTQ+ community faces challenges including discrimination and the ability to be themselves:

Just 15% of LGBTQ+ couples feel comfortable showing affection on holiday, compared to 84% of straight couples

Seven in ten reduce public displays of affection abroad due to safety concerns, local laws, or fear of judgement compared with two in ten straight couples, who do this for privacy over fear

Discrimination abroad is twice as common for LGBTQ+ couples

Half of LGBTQ+ couples have had their relationship status questioned when travelling as a couple versus just 11 per cent of straight

Free to Be Me introduces:

Rainbow Maker consultations: tailored holiday planning with LGBTQ+ trained champions who have been trained in partnership with the Diversity Standards Collective

Destination guides: co-created with local LGBTQ+ communities.

Pride Certified hotels: a new accreditation giving customers confidence in inclusive stays.

Virgin Atlantic’s Be Yourself Manifesto underpins the Free to Be Me programme, championing a culture where everyone can express their true selves with confidence. It builds on the work of the airline’s founder, Sir Richard Branson, who spoke up for LGBTQ+ rights before it was common do so and led the way in making inclusivity part of Virgin’s DNA. From campaigning for equality, introducing the world’s first Pride Flight, and rolling out an industry leading Gender Identity uniform policy, that commitment to celebrating individuality continues to run through everything Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Atlantic Holidays do today.

The launch coincides with the airline’s role as headline sponsor of the 2025 Attitude Awards, a 14 year long partnership demonstrating ongoing support of the LGBTQ+ community.

Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer, Virgin Atlantic, said: “Travel should be about joy, discovery and freedom – yet too many LGBTQ+ travellers still feel they must ‘dial down’ who they are abroad. That’s why Free to Be Me matters. We’re proud to launch it in partnership with Attitude Magazine and the Diversity Standards Collective, alongside a community that inspires us to keep pushing for progress.”

Alex Gabbutt (he/him), Head of Community Research at The Diversity Standards Collective: “The DSC is proud to deepen our partnership with Virgin Atlantic by supporting the creation of this important training. We feel this initiative reflects Virgin Atlantic’s sustained commitment to LGBTQIA+ inclusion, and we look forward to seeing the material impact it will have in creating safer, more joyful and psychologically affirming journeys for all LGBTQIA+ travellers.”

Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Atlantic Holidays have been headline sponsor of the Attitude Awards for 14 years, championing bravery, authenticity and inclusion. The new research and ‘Free to Be Me’ signal its continued commitment to ensuring everyone can feel safe, respected, and free to be themselves - wherever they travel. For more on Virgin Atlantic’s Be Yourself Manifesto, to view the Destination Guides and to book please visit www.virginatlantic.com