Lufthansa to fly from Frankfurt with Allegris for the first time in October

Starting this month, travelers from Frankfurt can also enjoy the latest Lufthansa Allegris cabin and look forward to exceptional comfort in all travel classes. Lufthansa is using its new ‘Dreamliners’ with state-of-the-art cabins for this purpose. The first Allegris flight from Frankfurt to Toronto, Canada, takes off today. Starting with the winter flight schedule, Rio de Janeiro, Bogotá, Hyderabad, and starting in December, Austin (Texas) will also be served from Frankfurt with Allegris.

High satisfaction among Allegris passengers

Allegris has been available on the Airbus A350-900 from Munich since May 2024 and is proving extremely popular. More than half a million passengers in all classes have already experienced the new seating concept – and well over 90 percent were enthusiastic about the new cabin. With Allegris, passengers can expect an exclusive and personalized experience across all classes, with innovative seating concepts, high-quality materials and state-of-the-art technology.

“We are delighted that we will now be able to offer our passengers from Frankfurt our latest and significantly upgraded travel experience on long-haul flights with Allegris. Allegris has been enthusiastically received by guests who have already experienced it. We are therefore particularly proud that the new premium cabin is now also being used on other routes and above all, from our largest hub,” explains Francesco Sciortino, Hub Manager Frankfurt at Lufthansa Airlines.

With the delivery of additional Boeing 787 aircraft in the coming weeks, Lufthansa will announce further long-haul destinations for Allegris.

