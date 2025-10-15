ROCCO FORTE HOTELS INTRODUCES NEW GENERAL MANAGERS

Rocco Forte Hotels is pleased to announce the appointment of four new General Managers, with the Managing Director of Northern Italy leading the opening of the brand’s newest property, The Carlton Milan. The appointments across the group’s landmark hotels, including Hotel de La Ville, Hotel Amigo, Hotel Savoy, and The Charles Hotel, reflect the brand’s continued commitment to operational excellence and guest experience, and support its development.

Anna Gricini, General Manager of Hotel de la Ville, Rome

Anna Gricini has been appointed as the General Manager at Hotel de la Ville from 1st November 2025. Having played a key role in the growth of Rocco Forte Hotels in Italy as Regional Sales and Marketing Director, Anna now embraces her new leadership position at the helm of one of Rome’s most iconic properties. Her career began in Milan, where she worked for Hilton International before moving on to Starwood Hotels & Resorts and later the Dorchester Collection. Over her sixteen-year career with Rocco Forte Hotels, Anna has played a key part in strengthening the Italian properties positioning, while also supporting the opening of seven new destinations in the region including Masseria Torre Maizza in Puglia, Hotel Villa Igiea in Palermo, and Hotel de la Ville in Rome.

Maximilian Von Reden, General Manager of Hotel Amigo, Brussels

Hotel Amigo is pleased to announce the appointment of Maximilian Von Reden as General Manager, effective 3rd November. With over twenty years of international experience in luxury hospitality, Maximilian brings extensive leadership and operational expertise to the iconic Brussels property. With a strong foundation in Food & Beverage, Maximilian has built an impressive career holding senior roles at Mandarin Oriental, Ritz-Carlton, Peninsula, and Kempinski. Most recently, he served as General Manager of Hotel Schweizerhof Bern & Spa in Switzerland, a role he has held since 2019. His leadership experience also includes serving as General Manager of Mandarin Oriental, in Prague and Jakarta.

Matteo Gentile, General Manager of Hotel Savoy, Florence

Matteo Gentile will join as General Manager of Hotel Savoy in Florence from 3rd November, bringing more than two decades of experience in hospitality. Currently overseeing operations at Lungarno Collection, he has held pivotal leadership roles in iconic destinations throughout his career, including The Beverly Hilton and the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, as well as several Four Seasons properties across Europe, the US, and Asia. In addition, he also founded a Los Angeles-based consultancy, where he advised restaurants and hotels on developing both operational frameworks and creative strategies.

Ulrich Schwer, General Manager of The Charles Hotel, Munich

Ulrich Schwer has been appointed General Manager of The Charles Hotel. With years of international experience, most recently as General Manager of the renowned Hotel de Rome in Berlin, Ulrich brings expertise and passion for exceptional service to one of the city’s leading luxury hotels. His move to Munich marks the continuation of a more than 25-year career in luxury hospitality, which began at the Hotel Adlon Kempinski Berlin. His career has taken him to Fairmont and Belmond properties around the world, including The Savoy London, The Plaza New York, Fairmont Scottsdale Princess Arizona, and Belmond La Samanna St. Martin.

Francesco Roccato, Managing Director of Northern Italy and The Carlton, Milan

Francesco Roccato, Managing Director of Northern Italy, will now also be leading the brand’s newest property, The Carlton Milan. Francesco has over seven years of experience working with the group, joining as Cluster General Manager Northern Italy and General Manager at the Hotel de la Ville and Rocco Forte House in Rome. Previously, the General Manager at hotels including Nobu Hotel Marbella, The Franklin London, and Hotel Lungarno Florence, Francesco offers a wealth of experience to the successful launch of The Carlton Milan on November 6th.