nhow London To Host London’s First Paintly Art Event

A travelling troupe of Belgian creatives is offering tutoring to all-comers with an exclusive Sip & Paint art class at the design-led lifestyle hotel nhow London in Shoreditch.

The six-hour session encourages painters of all styles and abilities to meet amateur artists who share their passion and to create their own artworks under the guidance of experienced tutors, to the sounds of afro beats, hip-hop and RnB, with the riotous design-style of nhow London to fuel their creativity.

Taking place from 4-10pm on 14 October, the event is run by Paintly, a Belgian collective of independent art enthusiasts that tours Europe with events that inspire people to unleash their creative talents.

nhow London has been chosen as the setting for Paintly’s first London event, with the hotel’s joyful London-reloaded design style - with features including a Big Ben rocket and life-size angel wings in the lobby, Notting Hill-style doorways opening into bedrooms and eccentric images of past monarchs - providing a high-energy, bold setting that will fuel guests’ creativity.

The experience will connect amateur artists from across London with a fun event that takes place in a totally supportive environment that puts artists at ease and helps them to find their creative peaks.

Tickets cost £35 and include all painting materials and upbeat music for the six-hour session. To book visit paintlybe.com. For more information about the hotel go to nhow-hotels.com/en/nhow-london.