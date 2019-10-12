Vinpearl Convention Centre Phu Quoc to welcome World Travel Awards

The Vinpearl Convention Centre Phu Quoc, Vietnam, will play host to the World Travel Awards Asia & Oceania Gala Ceremony on October 12th.

The state-of-the-art meeting and event facility is the latest addition to the five-star Vinpearl Phu Quoc integrated complex.

The leading travel industry figureheads and decision-makers from across Asia and Oceania will attend the gala reception.

The red-carpet evening will form the sixth and final regional leg of the WTA Grand Tour 2019 – a global search for the finest travel and tourism brands in the world.

Vinpearl Convention Centre Phu Quoc features eight meeting rooms and a grand ballroom that can accommodate up to 2,390 guests.

ADVERTISEMENT

It enjoys a spectacular location on Bai Dai Beach, and adjacent to the luxury retreats Vinpearl Phu Quoc Resort & Spa and VinOasis.

The pristine island of Phu Quoc is a hidden lush paradise off the southern coast of Vietnam.

Surrounded by the warm turquoise waters of the Gulf of Thailand, the island is renowned for its stunning beaches, unblemished habitat, relaxing atmosphere and world-class scuba diving.

Graham Cooke, founder, World Travel Awards, said: “We are honoured to host our Asia & Oceania Gala Ceremony 2019 at the Vinpearl Convention Centre Phu Quoc.

“This fabulous addition to the Vinpearl Phu Quoc integrated complex is playing a crucial role in building Vietnam’s reputation as the perfect destination for both business and leisure.”

He added: “World Travel Awards has maintained its position as the industry leader for the past 26 years, consistently proving its value as the global benchmark for recognising excellence in travel and tourism.

“I greatly look forward to welcoming the most senior travel industry figures from Asia and Oceania for what promises to be a most memorable evening in this wonderful new facility.”

As part of the Grand Tour 2019, World Travel Awards has staged ceremonies in Montego Bay (Jamaica), Abu Dhabi (UAE), Mauritius, Madeira and La Paz (Bolivia), with the winners progressing to the Grand Final in Muscat (Oman) on November 28th.

Dang Thanh Thuy, deputy chief executive officer, Vingroup, said: “Vinpearl is proud to host the WTA Asia & Oceania Gala Ceremony 2019 at our Vinpearl Convention Centre on Phu Quoc Island.

“On this special occasion, we are honoured to present a charming image of modern Vietnam to international visitors as well as the world’s leading tourism and hospitality brands.

“This significant event is not only a golden opportunity for Vinpearl to showcase its world-class all-inclusive resort complex at Phu Quoc, Asia’s most promising island destination, but also to promote Vietnamese tourism to the global travel industry.”