Jebel Jais Zipline Tour opens in Ras al Khaimah

In an ongoing effort to further develop and expand the emirate’s adventure tourism portfolio, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority has announced the official launch of the latest adventure tourism product on Jebel Jais.

The new Jebel Jais Zipline Tour, launched in partnership with ToroVerde, will join and complement the existing attractions in the most northerly of the United Arab Emirates.

Already on offer are the Jebel Jais Via Ferrata (mountain climbing) and the Jebel Jais Flight, the longest zipline in the world.

The latter has already welcomed more than 35,000 flyers since its launch.

The new Jebel Jais Zipline Tour features seven ziplines flying over the grand cliffs and canyons of Jebel Jais which are connected by nine platforms; the cluster of seven ziplines cover a total distance of five kilometres with an average speed of 60 kilometres per hour.

During the tour, flyers will navigate their way through the air to reach the 15 metre long sky bridge, the highest in the UAE at 1,250 metres above the sea level and 300 metres above ground, which they will have to cross to finish the remaining part of the zipline tour journey.

Raki Phillips, chief executive of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said: “As Jebel Jais remains core to our overall tourism proposition in making Ras Al Khaimah a global destination, we recognise the importance of constantly evolving our outdoor offering.

“As Ras Al Khaimah is widely considered the region’s nature-adventure hub, we strongly believe that the introduction of new, innovative products is essential to meet demands of its rising visitor numbers, particularly amongst active adventures and sports enthusiasts.

“We’re confident that the Jebel Jais Zipline Tour will draw and fascinate nature-adventure lovers of all ages from around the country and beyond.”

New adventure tourism products in the pipeline include Bull Maze, which is expected to open later this year.

The attraction comprises a field of 35 challenging obstacles suspended in the air, distributed on three levels of a 20-meters height structure that will encourage each participant to face their limits.

The next adventure attraction, to launch in early 2020, will be a controlled bungee at a height of 1,500 meters above the sea (23 meters above ground).

Participants will have a free fall of eight meters and a controlled fall of 15 meters.

Ras Al Khaimah is considered the Middle East’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination by voters at the World Travel Awards.

World Travel & Tourism Council Middle East & North Africa Leaders Forum

At the same time, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority is putting its final preparations in place to host the World Travel & Tourism Council Middle East & North Africa Leaders Forum.

The forum will take place on October 2nd at Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Centre in Ras Al Khaimah for the first time in the region and will bring together key industry leaders to discuss the core issues facing the region’s tourism sector.

The one-day programme is set to bring together government agencies, industry associations, chief executive and senior leaders of the top travel and tourism companies, experts, and media from across the region, in an effort to explore contemporary issues facing the sector and discuss growth opportunities to advance the regional agenda.

‘Leading by Example’ is one of the key panel discussions, set to discuss investment opportunities and key challenges faced by the region in its journey to establishing itself as a global hub for travel and tourism.

