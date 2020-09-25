Bear Grylls Explorers Camp to open in Ras al Khaimah

Ras al Khaimah has welcomed the first Bear Grylls Explorers Camp, which will open close to the Via Ferrata on Jebel Jais, the tallest mountain the United Arab Emirates, next month.

As travellers across the globe navigate through the ‘new normal,’ the opening of camp aligns seamlessly with travel experiences set in expansive, open and natural environments and that are curated for smaller groups with safety protocols and social distancing measures fully in place.

Following the huge success of Bear Grylls Survival Academy in the United Kingdom, the globally renowned survival courses will now debut in the Middle East.

There will also be camp accommodation, opening in 2021, and featuring 20 recycled and redesigned containers, lending to the overall mountain experience.

The element of surprise will be a key feature of all the courses but activities may include how to make a fire in the wilderness, build emergency shelters and learn the best ways to use a knife for survival, as well as dedicated practical instruction on remote medical trauma treatment, navigation techniques and extreme weather survival.

“Following on the announcement of the Bear Grylls Explorers Camp last year at the Arabian Travel Market, we are thrilled to debut this one-of-a-kind experience in October.

“Within a larger global context, the launch of Bear Grylls Explorers Camp represents both innovation and resilience during what has been a very challenging year for the travel and tourism industry,” said Alison Grinnell, chief executive of RAK Hospitality Holding.”

Bear Grylls Explorers Camp in Ras Al Khaimah will operate in accordance with the highest global safety standards, with professionally trained instructors ensuring the health and wellbeing of participants at every stage.

Social distancing measures will also be adhered to in the expanse of outdoor space offered on Jebel Jais.

Raki Philips, chief executive of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development, added: “As a tourism destination, Ras Al Khaimah has demonstrated time and time again, a robust identity aligning with current travel sentiment for remote and curated experiences, which is exactly what Bear Grylls Explorers Camp offers travellers in a new era of travel.”

The Survival Academy courses are planned to start in October with the accommodation available in 2021.

More Information

Ras al Khaimah is currently considered the Middle East’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination by voters at the World Travel Awards.