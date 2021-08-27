Thailand continues tourism reopening despite spiking Covid-19 cases

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has confirmed a further extension to its reopening plans with the Phuket Sandbox 7+7 programme.

The new system will provide fully-vaccinated international travellers with even more options to visit multiple Thai destinations bringing back the opportunity to enjoy multicentre, island-hopping itineraries, without the need to quarantine.

The decision, however, comes against a backdrop of Thailand being added to the red list in the UK.

Following the initial launch of the Phuket Sandbox from July 1st and Samui Plus from July 15th, the Phuket Sandbox 7+7, continues to lead the way to the safe reopening of more destinations across the country.

Chiravadee Khunsub, director of TAT London, said: “Since July Phuket has welcomed over 24,000 (fully vaccinated) international arrivals (UK being the second source market) with just 70 testing positive for Covid-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Sandbox concept has proved to be a controlled and safe return to restarting tourism and has generated over 100 million Thai Baht for the local economy.

“There is a long way to go but with our peak winter sun season ahead (November – March) and the opening of more of Thailand’s popular beaches and islands this month, travellers can look forward to romantic getaways and fun family breaks without quarantine restrictions.”

The Phuket Sandbox 7+7 programme allows eligible, fully-vaccinated international travellers to reduce the previous 14-night mandatory stay in Phuket to just seven after which another seven nights can be spent in either Krabi (Ko Phi Phi, Ko Ngai or Railay), Phang-Nga (Khao Lak or Ko Yao) or Surat Thani (Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan or Ko Tao).

The existing entry measures in place for the Phuket Sandbox programme remain unchanged for the 7+7 extension.

Travellers wishing to travel onwards from Phuket after seven nights must obtain a transfer form issued by their hotel in Phuket proving their seven-night stay, plus they must show negative results from their two Covid-19 tests (conducted on day zero and day six or seven in Phuket).