UNWTO, UN Women and German Partners Launch Free Online Gender Equality Training for Tourism Sector

UNWTO, in collaboration with the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and UN Women has launched a free online training course focused on gender equality within the tourism sector.

The course, which is available through atingi.org, is part of the pioneering ‘Centre Stage’ project which is putting women’s empowerment at the heart of tourism development. Aimed at National Tourism Administrations, tourism businesses, tourism students and civil society organizations, it focuses on the importance of gender equality, why women’s empowerment matters and what steps can be taken to advance diversity and inclusion efforts across the sector.

UNWTO Secretary General said: “Education is key to reimagining the future of tourism and although our sector employs a huge number of women, equality is remains a long way off. We call on all tourism businesses and organizations to use this free course to train their staff and help us to ensure that tourism continues to be at the forefront of gender-equality efforts.”

The training course can be taken for free at any time in English, Spanish, Arabic, French and Russian on atingi.org. Users are issued with a certificate upon successful completion of the course. For more information, contact: [email protected]