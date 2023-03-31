UNWTO and AVIAREPS partner to offer destination marketing grants in Europe

The UNWTO + AVIAREPS Destination Marketing Grant will allow selected Member States to benefit from a range of digital marketing services, to be supplied on a pro bono basis. Services include as assistance with campaign websites, landing pages, webinars, online press conferences, e-learning programmes and virtual events provided via the AVIAREPS Ecosystem. The grants will also cover destination research and analysis, PR services and will allow the recipient to participate in various AVIAREPS Roadshows, held throughout the year to connect travel industry buyers with destinations.

UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili says: “Tourism is one of the most dynamic sectors in the world, and UNWTO is committed to driving innovation forward and supporting education and training at every level. With our Affiliate Member AVIAREPS, we are proud to support tourism professionals across Europe to build skills and knowledge to promote their destinations and accelerate recovery”.

Thomas Drechsler, COO Tourism at AVIAREPS adds: “We are delighted to partner with UNWTO to support selected countries free of charge to quickly get back on their feet after the pandemic and to boost the sustainable expansion of their tourism industry. We are excited to provide our latest digital solutions, international networks, and expertise, to the countries selected by UNWTO, and hope to expand this collaboration with UNWTO to all regions around the world.”

UNWTO will announce which of the five of its European Member States will be eligible for the grants in due course.

