Unmissable Experiences in Latin America for Nature Enthusiasts

For those who are passionate about the natural world, Marriott International invites travelers to discover the most authentic destinations across Latin America—places that provide a direct connection to breathtaking landscapes and unique biodiversity, now considered true treasures for travelers. Exploring mountains, jungles, beaches, or plains not only offers a chance to disconnect from everyday life, but also to discover local cultures, traditional flavors, and ways of living in harmony with nature. These destinations provide a holistic experience where well-being, adventure, and sustainability intertwine, creating memories that go beyond tourism and evolve into a genuine connection with the essence of each place.

World Tourism Day serves as a reminder that travel can be a powerful tool for raising awareness, protecting ecosystems, and strengthening local development, while also offering moments of discovery and meaningful connection. Marriott International highlights some of the most outstanding destinations for nature enthusiasts to inspire your next journey through Latin America.

Costa Rica is a global leader in ecotourism, recognized for its commitment to environmental conservation and biodiversity. Its lush tropical forests, active volcanoes, pristine beaches, and protected reserves offer unique experiences that combine adventure with respect for the environment. Visitors can explore national parks, go hiking, and engage in sustainable tourism.

At the Costa Rica Marriott Hotel Hacienda Belén, guests enjoy a unique experience surrounded by tropical gardens and sweeping views of the mountains of the Central Valley. The hotel invites travelers to embrace outdoor activities such as walking through coffee plantations, birdwatching, and unwinding in spacious green areas—an ideal destination for those seeking rest and authentic contact with nature.

At Los Sueños Marriott Ocean & Golf Resort, guests can encounter Costa Rica’s abundant wildlife on the Iguana Tour. The journey begins with a guided walk through the golf course, where visitors can spot monkeys, sloths, and toucans, among other species. It then continues with a forest-bathing experience and the opportunity to embrace a majestic Ceiba tree that is more than 300 years old during a short walk.

For those seeking a striking natural setting that blends beaches, tropical forests, and thriving wildlife, The Westin Reserva Conchal, All-Inclusive Golf Resort & Spa is the ideal choice. Visitors can explore trails, cycle, snorkel in crystal-clear waters, and discover the region’s biodiversity.

Nestled in the Gulf of Papagayo, El Mangroove, Autograph Collection is surrounded by natural landscapes that invite adventure and disconnection, with direct access to the beach and a remarkable mangrove ecosystem. The hotel features its Bearth Spa, set among lush forests and tranquil mangroves, offering a sanctuary for relaxation and renewal. The soothing sounds of local wildlife and the calming energy of the mangroves create the perfect atmosphere for meditation.

Luxury meets nature at Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, located on the Papagayo Peninsula and surrounded by tropical forests, untouched beaches, and breathtaking seascapes. Guests are invited to take part in guided jungle hikes, mangrove explorations, scuba diving, and snorkeling in pristine waters.

Panama offers a wide range of nature-based experiences tailored to all interests and levels of adventure, from vibrant cityscapes to beautiful beaches within easy reach. For those drawn to the coast, Buenaventura Golf & Beach Resort, Autograph Collection overlooks the natural riches of the Pacific with tropical gardens, natural lagoons, and an expansive beachfront. Activities such as cycling, coastal walks, horseback riding, and water sports are available for travelers of all ages looking to disconnect.

Colombia has become an outstanding destination for nature tourism thanks to its diverse geography spanning tropical forests, mountains, and beaches. Just one hour from Medellín lies a unique retreat surrounded by natural scenery: The Brown, Autograph Collection. Designed with inspiration from the four elements, every corner offers the perfect setting to take in the Colombian landscape, with views of the Peñol-Guatapé Reservoir from nearly every vantage point.

For those seeking lesser-known beaches, the Santa Marta Marriott Resort offers a natural haven with comfortable facilities, serving as a strategic base for mountain adventures or visits to Tayrona National Natural Park. The hotel’s design pays homage to the communities of the Sierra Nevada, home to the world’s highest coastal snow-capped peak, which shelters Ciudad Perdida.

Peru is another privileged destination for nature tourism, offering diverse activities along the coast, highlands, and rainforest. If you’re looking to escape Lima’s urban sprawl, Paracas lies just three hours south—a destination of striking contrasts, where desert mountains meet the sea. Here, Hotel Paracas, a Luxury Collection, preserves unspoiled beaches and abundant wildlife, with opportunities for kayaking, catamaran sailing, or cycling excursions.

Further inland, Cusco’s Sacred Valley welcomes travelers with crystal-clear rivers and mountains, while immersing them in a culture that makes this region truly one of a kind. Located in the Sacred Valley of the Incas, Tambo del Inka, a Luxury Collection Hotel, offers stunning views of the Andes Mountains and the Vilcanota River.

Alternatively, Palacio del Inka, a Luxury Collection Hotel, offers a blend of history, culture, and access to nature-based experiences in the surroundings of the Sacred Valley. From here, guests can arrange excursions into the Andean landscapes, hike scenic trails, or explore rivers and valleys.