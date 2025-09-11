Holland America Line’s 2027 Canada & New England Season Delivers Iconic Lighthouses, National Parks

Today, Holland America Line announced its 2027 Canada & New England season, featuring a collection of cruises designed to showcase the region’s storied national parks and rich heritage — as well as a new itinerary dedicated to the area’s iconic lighthouses. In addition to exploring UNESCO World Heritage sites and vibrant cities, guests can expect a front-row seat to the region’s stunning scenery while also enjoying an authentic onboard experience.

From May to October, Volendam and Zuiderdam will sail 20 voyages across 13 itineraries, offering guests cruise vacations between seven and 14 days. Each voyage will highlight Canada and New England’s charming cities, culinary delights, rich maritime history and natural wonders. Thanks to Holland America Line’s spacious midsized ships, nearly every itinerary includes scenic cruising of the St. Lawrence River and calls at Montréal or Québec City, Québec, Canada.

“Our Canada & New England itineraries are designed to showcase the wonders of the region — from its breathtaking national parks and storied lighthouses to its rich French heritage,” said Paul Grigsby, vice president of deployment and itinerary planning for Holland America Line. “Guests can experience magnificent French culture without ever leaving North America, all while enjoying a front-row seat to the stunning fall foliage that makes this part of the world unforgettable.”

Among the highlights of the season is a new “9-Day Lighthouses & Harbors of Canada and New England” itinerary aboard Volendam, departing Oct. 2, 2027, from Montréal to New York City. Guests will visit up to 10 iconic lighthouses on 22 unique shore excursions, including Maine’s historic Portland Head Light and Nova Scotia’s legendary Peggy’s Cove Lighthouse — one of Canada’s most photographed beacons. Scenic cruising and calls at ports like Halifax, Nova Scotia; Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island; and Bar Harbor, Maine, round out this lighthouse-themed journey.

Guests seeking a deeper dive into Canadian culture can opt for the popular “10-Day Canada & New England Circle: New France and Montreal” itinerary. This roundtrip voyage from Montréal visits a variety of Canadian ports, as well as destinations in New France, including Québec City; Saguenay, Québec; Prince Edward Island; St. Pierre; and St. John’s, Newfoundland — offering a seamless way to experience the history and natural beauty of New France.

For nature lovers, the “11-Day Canada & New England Circle: Maritimes and New France” itinerary offers a rare opportunity to visit five national parks in one voyage. Sailing from Montréal to Boston, Massachusetts, guests will explore Prince Edward Island’s coastal dunes; Jacques-Cartier National Park from Québec City; Gros Morne National Park from Corner Brook, Newfoundland; Mingan Archipelago from Havre-Saint-Pierre, Québec; and Saguenay Fjord National Park. The itinerary includes calls at St. Anthony, Newfoundland; St. John’s (late night); Corner Brook; Halifax (late night); Québec City; Saguenay; Baie-Comeau, Québec; and Havre-Saint-Pierre.

Immersive Regional Experiences

Guests sailing on any of Holland America Line’s 2027 Canada and New England cruises will have the chance to further enrich their travels through experiences both on and off the ship:

Destination Dining brings authentic Canada and New England flavors on board, with local favorites served on the menus. Guests can savor dishes like Maine lobster, PEI mussels and Boston baked beans. Guests can also indulge in a poutine bar, Boston cream pie, along with New England steak and clam chowder on embarkation day. And, when departing Québec, guests can attend a locally inspired cheese and wine celebration.

From tasting lobster with island fishermen in Charlottetown to savoring maple treats at a sugar farm in Saint John, New Brunswick, or browsing artisan shops in Portland’s historic district, shore excursions give guests the opportunity to connect with local venues, farmers and craftspeople, ensuring every experience is rooted in the region’s culture.

Highlights of the 2027 Season:

Volendam will sail four different seven-day itineraries between Boston and Montréal or roundtrip Boston. All itineraries include visits to Québec City, Sydney and Halifax; select itineraries call at Prince Edward Island; Eastport and Portland, Maine; and Saint John.

Zuiderdam will cruise between Québec City and Boston or roundtrip Boston on a series of three different seven-day itineraries. Certain itineraries feature late-night departures from Prince Edward Island, Portland and Québec City.

Volendam also offers 10- and 11-day itineraries between Boston and Montréal or roundtrip from Montréal. Ports of call vary and include a combination of Halifax; Corner Brook, St. John’s and St. Anthony, Newfoundland; Havre-Saint-Pierre, Baie-Comeau, Saguenay and Québec City, Québec; Saint John; Charlottetown; and Eastport.

Volendam will sail a “14-Day Atlantic & Colonial New England” from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Montréal, taking guests to seven ports including Norfolk, Virginia — as well as a late-night departure from Prince Edward Island and an overnight stay at Québec City.

Zuiderdam will sail a “14-Day Atlantic, New England and Québec” itinerary from Québec City to Miami, Florida, visiting eight ports including an overnight call at Halifax.

Have It All Early Booking Bonus

For a limited time, when guests book 2027 Canada & New England cruises with the Have It All premium package, the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included — plus the added perk of free prepaid Crew Appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.