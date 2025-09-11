The Sylvan Lodge Opens in Jackson Hole—An Upscale, Intimate Retreat

Noble House Hotels & Resorts proudly announces the opening of The Sylvan Lodge, a 38-room luxury retreat within Snake River Sporting Club in Jackson Hole. Set on nearly 1,000 acres along the Snake River and Bridger-Teton National Forest, the lodge offers upscale accommodations and year-round access to some of the region’s most coveted outdoor pursuits.

Guests of The Sylvan Lodge enjoy benefits of temporary membership to Snake River Sporting Club throughout their stay, including tee times at the Tom Weiskopf–designed championship golf course – ranked #2 in Wyoming – world-class fly fishing along seven private miles of the Snake River, equestrian excursions, hiking and biking trails, archery, shooting sports, and winter adventures including heli-skiing, cross-country skiing, ice skating, and MoonBike excursions.

“We’re delighted to welcome guests to The Sylvan Lodge,” said Ryan Kingston, Area Managing Director for Noble House Hotels’ Wyoming portfolio. “Every element is intended to connect guests to the landscape while providing the modern comforts and understated elegance of a full-service luxury lodge.”

The 38 rooms and residential-style suites offer RH furnishings, bathrooms with heated stone floors and soaking tubs, and beds dressed in Frette linens and Down Etc. duvets. Suites—ranging from one to four bedrooms—feature fully equipped kitchens, gas fireplaces, floor-to-ceiling windows, and private balconies.

The 10,000-square-foot spa and wellness center includes eight treatment rooms, a sauna with cold plunge, and dressing suites with steam rooms. Outdoors, guests enjoy heated HydroDrive Endless Pools with underwater treadmills, hot tubs, and heated deck floors. The fitness center offers Pelotons, TRX, and movement studios with weekly classes.

At Englemann’s Bistro, complimentary breakfast will feature huckleberry crepes, cast-iron Dutch babies, steel-cut oats and avocado toast. Guests can also look forward to house-baked breads and pastries, fresh juices, smoothies, and artisanal coffee. The Dark Sky Bar offers indoor-outdoor seating for cocktails and small plates.

For gatherings and celebrations, the property includes several event venues. The Lodge Barn offers 2,200 square feet of climate-controlled space, plus outdoor grounds for tented events. The Creel Room – a third-floor lounge inspired by the region’s fly-fishing culture – and The Nest – a rooftop terrace – provide intimate options.

“With The Sylvan Lodge, we wanted to create more than a beautiful place to stay—we wanted to open the door to allow more people to experience what it is like to own property at or be a member of our community,” said Christopher Swann, owner of Snake River Sporting Club. “With our location in the heart of the Bridger-Teton National Forest, and the club amenities, the lodge puts some of Jackson Hole’s most sought-after outdoor experiences right at your doorstep, regardless of the season.”

Just 30 minutes from Jackson’s town square and a short drive to Grand Teton National Park and Jackson Hole Airport, The Sylvan Lodge allows guests to immerse themselves in the region’s natural wonders and authentic mountain town culture.

The Sylvan Lodge soft launched on June 18, 2025 and is now fully operational. A grand opening celebration is planned for May 2026.

For more information, call Snake River Sporting Club at (307) 733-3444 or visit www.snakeriversportingclub.com. Rates begin at $700 per night.