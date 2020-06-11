Uniworld turns focus to 2021 with new preview collection

Uniworld is launching its 2021 preview collection.

The collection is coming to market earlier than previous years in response to a recent upturn in search, bookings and brochure requests as travellers look to plan their next river cruise.

The luxury river cruise line reported a surge in website traffic and bookings following repeat screenings of its cruises on the Danube and the Ganges on Channel 5’s ‘Cruising with Jane McDonald’, with a spike in daily website sessions of nearly 2,000 per cent on the day of the Danube episode.

The last three weeks has also seen triple digit growth on search for Portugal, Italy and France cruises for 2021 travel.

Commenting on the launch, Uniworld UK managing director, Chris Townson, said: “We are seeing the green shoots of optimism for a bounce back in 2021, as clients new and old look forward to the travels that 2021 will bring them.

“We anticipate that despite the challenges of 2020, there will be opportunity for both the luxury and the river cruise sectors, as people looking to cruise go for an option that allows them to stay close to the shore.

“We also hope that with the enhanced health and hygiene protocols that we have already announced, customers will be able to book in the confidence that every touch point will be managed with intention, respect and utmost care.”

He added: “We have put some great pricing out in the market place to encourage people to book early – with pent up demand from 2020 and the re-bookings we have made from the suspensions this year, we imagine capacity will be tight so encourage agents to book early for their clients to avoid disappointment.”