Radiohead’s European Tour to Drive Over €12 Million in Tourism Spending

As Radiohead prepares to embark on its highly anticipated 2025 European Tour, Mabrian and The Data Appeal Company – Almawave Group unveil new insights into the expected tourism economic impact surrounding the British band’s concerts. The analysis reveals how large-scale music events can reshape local spending patterns and generate meaningful opportunities for destinations across Europe.

Along with The Data Appeal Company, Mabrian, the global travel intelligence and tourism advisory partner, analysed the estimated expenditures in tourism services (1), namely hospitality (lodging and accommodation), food & beverage, and transportation, as well as forecasted attendance for the 16 recitals of Radiohead 2025 European Tour taking place in four out of the five cities (2) hosting the concert series: Madrid, Bologna, London, and Berlin, in the following dates and venues:

Madrid, Spain: November 4, 5, 7, 8, in Movistar Arena

Bologna, Italy: November 14, 15, 17, 18 in Unipol Arena

UK: November 21, 22, 24, 25 November in The O2, London

Berlin, Germany: December 8, 9, 11, 12 in Uber Arena

The four tour stops studied will host more than 205,300 people, which will generate a tourism-related economic impact of €12 million euro. Of this total, food and beverage spending represents 59.9% of the total, transportation accounts for 21.6% of the total, whereas hospitality represents the remaining 18.5%. This suggests that a large share of attendees will be local residents, or plan short stays.

“The predictive analysis is very revealing, showing that the ticket distribution strategy designed by the band, which prioritised locals and residents from nearby countries and cities, will channel fan spending toward other tourism services, particularly restaurants and transportation,” explains Carlos Cendra, Partner and Director of Marketing and Communications at Mabrian. “This is also highly relevant from a residents’ perspective: by favouring local and nearby audiences in ticket access, the approach to managing these events becomes more sustainable, without diminishing the overall economic impact.”



London’s Higher Prices Drive Largest Tourism Impact

Madrid, where the tour kicks off on November 4th, is expected to generate €2.3 million in tourism-related spending across its four concerts. Among all host cities analysed, the Spanish capital will see the largest share of food and beverage expenditure, with 61.6% of total visitor spending dedicated to gastronomy and refreshments, followed by 19.6% for accommodation and 18.7% for transportation.

Total projected tourism impact in London, up to €4.2 million, is nearly twice the figure estimated for the other host cities, reflecting the British capital’s higher prices structure across accommodation, dining, and mobility. The 59.2% of the total forecasted tourism-related spending will be for food & beverage, 21% for hospitality, and 19.8% for transportation.



Berlin Shows the Strongest Mobility-Driven Expenditure

In Berlin, transport-related spending represents a comparatively higher share of total visitor expenditure when compared to other host cities -25.3% of the total €2.7 million- indicating that many fans will travel from nearby regions and countries to attend the concert. This same pattern repeats for Bologna, where transportation accounts for 23.2% of the total forecasted tourism impact, of over €2.8 million.

These findings reflect the impact of Radiohead’s ticket distribution strategy, which positioned Berlin and Bologna as key hubs for Eastern and Central European audiences. Fans from countries such as France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, Greece, Poland, and the Czech Republic, to name some, had a higher chance of securing tickets, which, as Mabrian’s expert explains, “in turn drives increased spending on ground transportation and mobility as these visitors travel to attend the shows.”

These data insights, released ahead of the World Travel Market (WTM) in London, aims to spotlight the growing importance of live events as drivers of tourism development and as powerful catalysts for local economies. In fact, on November 4, Mabrian and The Data Appeal Company will host a special panel discussion entitled “Unlocking the Tourist Impact of Events” at the Crown Plaza Docklands, where representatives from tourism destinations and entities, music production companies, and large-scale events organizers will explore joint strategies for maximising the impact of event tourism.

“These figures are impressive, but more importantly they give us a real-time pulse of the true value and impact that major events create across tourism, retail and hospitality,” highlights Mirko Lalli, CEO, The Data Appeal Company - Almawave Group. “For local governments, this is not just data: it’s a strategic asset to plan interventions and investments, manage visitor flows and optimise public services for residents and guests alike.”

As stated by Lalli, “event intelligence is a powerhouse for destination managers and should sit among the core KPIs monitored to guide sustainable growth and everyday operations,” an idea that will be discussed at WTM London, aiming at transforming short-term event impacts into long-term tourism and economic value.