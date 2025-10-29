Hilton Surpasses 100 Hotels in Saudi Arabia, with a Growing Pipeline

Hilton has announced it has surpassed the milestone of 100 hotels trading and in the pipeline in Saudi Arabia – representing a combined investment of USD $8 billion from hotel owners and investors into Hilton’s growing portfolio, and underscoring the company’s long-term commitment to supporting Vision 2030 by expanding its footprint and delivering world-class hospitality throughout the Kingdom. The announcement was made ahead of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Saudi Arabia, a global forum that convenes world leaders, policymakers, and investors to discuss the future of global investment and economic trends.

With a multi-brand rollout across 14 of its award-winning brands, Hilton plans to add more than 22,000 rooms to Saudi Arabia’s rapidly evolving hospitality landscape. The pipeline of hotels is expected to create more than 15,000 jobs – at least half of which will be filled by Saudi nationals – further contributing to the Kingdom’s economic development.

Carlos Khneisser, chief development officer, Middle East & Africa, Hilton, said, “Saudi Arabia is witnessing incredible momentum, with travel at the heart of this transformation. The Kingdom welcomed a record 32 million tourists this summer and we’re proud to be supporting this vision as the country works toward its goal of attracting 150 million visitors annually by 2030. As we exceed 100 hotels trading and in the pipeline, and with nearly two-thirds of that pipeline already under construction, we remain committed to introducing new brands and expanding into more regional cities in line with the growing number of travellers visiting the Kingdom every year.”

Hilton continues to expand its luxury footprint across Saudi Arabia, with a series of standout developments that reflect the Kingdom’s growing demand for high-end hospitality.

Among the most anticipated openings is Conrad Riyadh Laysen Valley, slated to open in 2026, and bringing the brand’s signature elegance to one of the capital’s most prestigious developments. This momentum has been further driven by strategic signings, including a Waldorf Astoria and a Conrad at The Avenues – Riyadh, a Waldorf Astoria in Diriyah Gate, and Madinah’s first Waldorf Astoria.

Hilton is also partnering with Rua Al Madinah Holding to launch three properties in the holy city, including a Conrad Hotels & Resorts property, as well as collaborating with Dan Co, a PIF subsidiary, to introduce an LXR agritourism resort in Al Ahsa.

Launch of Tempo by Hilton in Middle East & Africa

Marking the regional debut of Hilton’s contemporary lifestyle brand, Tempo by Hilton Riyadh Al Narjis is expected to open in 2029. Developed in partnership with Al Theeb Hospitality, the hotel will feature 135 thoughtfully designed guest rooms and a range of amenities including a lobby café and restaurant, a fitness room, and two meeting rooms. Located along King Salman Road, the hotel will offer convenient access to residential communities, commercial zones, and major business districts.

Tempo by Hilton is designed for ambitious, modern travellers, offering purposefully designed spaces, wellness-focused amenities, and a contemporary experience that empowers guests to maintain their routines while on the move.

Hilton Accelerates Saudi Arabia Growth

Hilton continues to strengthen its presence across both established and emerging regional cities in the Kingdom, with new signings in Abha, Buraidah, Dammam, Riyadh and Jeddah. The developments span Hilton’s lifestyle, full-service, and premium economy brands, further re-affirming its commitment to deliver a diverse range of reliable hotels across Saudi Arabia.

Hijla Hotel Abha, Curio Collection by Hilton

Signed in partnership with Kayan Al Musanada, Hijla Hotel Abha, Curio Collection by Hilton is expected to open in 2027 with 151 stylish guest rooms and suites. The hotel will feature an all-day restaurant with terrace, a lobby café, indoor and kids’ pools, a fitness centre, and versatile event spaces including a hall and six meeting rooms. Reflected throughout the hotel, the design will draw inspiration from Aseer’s rich heritage and natural landscapes to create a locally inspired guest experience.

Located just minutes from Abha International Airport, the hotel will form part of a mixed-use development featuring commercial offices, medical clinics, retail stores, entertainment venues and a variety of dining options.

The property joins Hilton’s ongoing development in Abha’s The Point project which includes Hilton The Point Residences and Canopy by Hilton The Point.

DoubleTree by Hilton Riyadh Al Narjis

In collaboration with First Projects Co., a subsidiary of First Projects Holding, DoubleTree by Hilton Riyadh Al Narjis is set to open its doors in 2029. This premier hotel will offer 197 elegantly designed guest rooms and suites, strategically located on Anas Bin Malik Road. Its prime location places guests at the heart of Riyadh’s dynamic development, ensuring unparalleled connectivity and exceptional neighbourhood value. The hotel offers a complete “co-live” experience, seamlessly connecting guests to an adjacent, professional co-working and meeting facility. This ensures that business delegates and extended-stay professionals enjoy an unmatched blend of premium hospitality and dedicated workspace convenience in North Riyadh.

DoubleTree by Hilton Buraidah

Hilton will bring the signature DoubleTree by Hilton hospitality to Qassim’s capital with DoubleTree by Hilton Buraidah, opening in 2028 in partnership with Abdulrahman Bin Saleh Alshetaiwi LLC. The hotel will offer 125 contemporary guest rooms and suites, an all-day dining restaurant with outdoor terrace, a lobby café, a fitness centre, and an outdoor pool. Flexible event spaces will include a multi-function hall, boardrooms, and meeting rooms. The location provides easy access to government institutions and cultural landmarks such as King Khaled Cultural Centre and Buraidah Museum.

Spark by Hilton Dammam

Hilton has signed an agreement with Medokhil Group to develop Spark by Hilton Dammam. Located on King Fahd Road, the hotel will include 160 comfortable guest rooms with easy access to the city’s commercial and retail hubs, including Ibn Khaldoun Plaza. Designed to deliver reliable essentials and friendly service, the property will offer a simple, inspired design with bright lobby spaces, comfortable guest rooms and a complimentary breakfast.

Additional Recent Signings and Upcoming Openings

Hilton continues to expand its hospitality offerings across the Kingdom, including the debut of its premium economy brand in the Middle East with Spark by Hilton Makkah Aziziyah, slated to open next year, as well as its first Tapestry Collection – one of Hilton’s lifestyle collection brands – in the Kingdom with Diyar Ajwa, Tapestry Collection by Hilton in Madinah, which is set to open later this year. Both hotels are being developed with longstanding partners Al Musbah Group.

Further signings include a Curio Collection by Hilton branded residences in Riyadh, part of the OSUS Eye development, and two Curio Collection by Hilton resorts in Al Ahsa as part of Hilton’s partnership with Dan Co. Hilton also continues to grow its full service and focused service portfolio with new developments across Jeddah, Madinah, and Jizan.

These latest signings mark another step in Hilton’s growth journey to support Saudi Vision 2030 and deliver world-class hospitality across the Kingdom, where the company currently operates 21 hotels with another 83 in the pipeline.