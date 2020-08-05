Uniworld adds no-fly options to France cruise portfolio

Adapting to changing travel preferences in a post-Covid-19 era, Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection has added a self-drive option to its 2021 cruises in France.

The move is designed to allow British guests to make their way to their river cruise ship at their leisure and in their own vehicle.

The self-drive package means that guests can take the scenic route and make the journey part of their experience, while travelling in their own ‘bubble’.

It includes pre-booked car parking in a Uniworld-approved car park for the duration of the cruise and offers savings of up to £500 per couple which can contribute towards the Channel crossing and stopover options.

Uniworld has also made it easier for agents to build an itinerary for their clients for each cruise by offering guidance on ferry or Eurotunnel options, driving routes and suitable overnight stopping points, in the form of a handy information sheet available to all partners.

On arrival in the departure city, guests will drive directly to the ship to leave luggage with assisting staff while they park their car in a pre-booked car park a short distance away.

This new option to self-drive through France is the latest addition to Uniworld’s no fly portfolio which also includes rail travel packages, travelling on Eurostar and onwards on local train networks, including the high-speed TGV.

Chris Townson, Uniworld managing director, UK & Ireland, said: “Even before Covid-19, we were starting to see increased demand for no-fly options, with guests choosing the train as a more relaxing and sustainable travel choice.

“Since the pandemic, we realised that a number of guests would enjoy the added reassurances of travelling to the ship in their own bubble in their own car, and wanted to make it as easy as possible for them.

“So we have included approved local car parking in the price of the cruise and put together route and stopover suggestions to help agents put together the perfect journey for their clients.

“Guests can then travel at their own pace, knowing that the ultimate floating boutique hotel and the second-to-none Uniworld service awaits them.”