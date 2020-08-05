Yas Island recognised for Covid-19 safety compliance

Yas Island has been awarded the coveted a ‘Safe Travels’ stamp by the World Travel & Tourism Council, marking the first destination in the emirate to receive the accreditation.

The global safety and hygiene stamp has been awarded to major holiday destinations around the world to enable travellers to identify destinations and businesses that have adopted its health and hygiene global standardised protocols.

These protocols include providing consistency and guidance to travel providers and travellers about the new approach to health, hygiene, deep cleansing and physical distancing in the ‘new normal’ of Covid-19 world.

So far, the stamp has been awarded to key tourist destinations such as Turkey, Mauritius, Portugal, Vienna, and Saudi Arabia, and is seen as a key catalyst in the speedy recovery of the tourism sector.

Yas Island has received the recognition for the implementation of its comprehensive wellness program, which, in addition to enhanced hygiene and social distancing measures, has included the launch of the #TogetheratYas technology platform and the appointment of Yas Wellness Ambassadors.