United and Instacart Team Up to Bring Loyalty Members More Rewards and More Convenience

United and Instacart, today launched a new collaboration that gives the airline’s loyalty members even more ways to save time, earn rewards, and unlock exclusive benefits when they shop with Instacart. In a first for an airline, Instacart is offering United MileagePlus members $0 delivery fees* on orders placed right before, during or shortly after they take a domestic flight – making it effortless to replace forgotten items on the go or restock their fridge the moment they arrive home. Additionally, MileagePlus members who link their United MileagePlus and Instacart accounts can also enjoy mileage rewards across a variety of offers found at United.com/Instacart. This new suite of benefits builds on United’s existing relationship with Instacart; earlier this year, United and Chase refreshed their portfolio of co-branded credit cards and announced Instacart benefits for eligible Chase United Cardmembers.

“With Instacart, travelers can spend less time running errands and more time enjoying the journey and the destination – and now, United MileagePlus members can enjoy added benefits when they link their account to Instacart,” said Ryan Hamburger, Vice President, Commercial Partnerships for Instacart. “We’re excited to make the convenience of Instacart – whether shopping at home or while traveling – even more rewarding for United MileagePlus members. This partnership solidifies Instacart’s position as a critical piece of the journey, ensuring our customers have everything they need, wherever they are.”

“We’re always looking for new ways to make our loyalty program even more valuable for our members and the partners we choose go a long way towards making travel –and life—easier and more rewarding,” said Richard Nunn, CEO of United MileagePlus. “This Instacart collaboration gives members the peace of mind to know they can add groceries and other essentials at just about any stage of their trip – from making sure that order is waiting for them when they check into their rental property to stocking up at home so they can hit the ground running when they return. All while earning miles along the way.”

Unbeatable Benefits and Rewards: Exclusive Perks for Every Journey

Starting today, United MileagePlus members can effortlessly earn miles and unlock special offers when they use Instacart, making it easier than ever to enjoy the convenience of online grocery delivery at home or on the road. With the Instacart collaboration, United MileagePlus members can access benefits like:

ADVERTISEMENT

$0 Delivery Fees with Instacart, Every Time You Travel: MileagePlus members who book a domestic U.S. United flight can enroll in a $0 delivery fee* offer to make it easier to get last-minute essentials before a trip, snacks and forgotten items at a destination, or have groceries waiting at the door when returning home.

Once activated, United MileagePlus members receive seven days of $0 delivery fees.

Miles Just for Getting Started: MileagePlus members who are new to Instacart, can earn 5,000 miles when placing four grocery orders of $35+ each within eight weeks.**

Members who already have Instacart accounts will also receive 500 additional miles when they link their United MileagePlus and Instacart accounts and place an order $35+ within 60 days.

Even Bigger Rewards: After completing the Getting Started offer, MileagePlus members can earn an additional 5,000 miles if they enroll in a paid, annual Instacart+ membership and maintain the membership for at least 30 days.

When United MileagePlus members become annual Instacart+ members through the United offer, they’ll unlock even more benefits, making it easier to save time and money at home, on the road, and everywhere in between.

Instacart and United are both focused on making travel and daily life easier for millions of consumers. As the leading online grocery marketplace, Instacart connects consumers to over 1,800 retail partners and nearly 100,000 stores across the U.S. and Canada. United Airlines rewards travelers across the globe through MileagePlus, the airline’s free to join loyalty program with millions of members, and makes travel easier for customers through the United app, one of the most-used airline apps in the world. Together, Instacart and United are delivering meaningful benefits to U.S. travelers: more miles, more convenience, and more reasons to stock their fridge with Instacart, whether they’re at home or on the road.

Members can start earning today by enrolling at United.com/Instacart. See offer details and terms for enrollment windows and expiration dates, which vary by offer.