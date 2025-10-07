SANDALS RESORTS AND BEACHES RESORTS CELEBRATE A NIGHT OF WINS

Sandals Resorts International (SRI), parent company of Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts, has received 16 honors at this year’s World Travel Awards Caribbean and The Americas. The Gala Ceremony held at Sandals Grande St. Lucian honored the visionaries and trailblazers shaping the travel and tourism industry. The evening united government leaders and hospitality professionals for a night of celebration, recognition, and inspiration.

Among celebratory toasts, Sandals Resorts International was named the Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Brand for the 32nd year in a row. Beaches Turks and Caicos also celebrated its 18th win as the Caribbean’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort, a recognition that comes ahead of the debut of its Treasure Beach Village, the resort’s $150 million expansion set to open Spring 2026.

Other key wins include Sandals Dunn’s River, recognized as the Caribbean’s Leading Luxury All-Inclusive Resort for the third year in a row after opening its doors in 2023, and Sandals South Coast, awarded the Caribbean’s Most Romantic Resort.

The 16 awards won under Sandals Resorts International’s portfolio are:

- Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Brand 2025: Sandals Resorts International

- Caribbean’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort 2025: Beaches Turks & Caicos

- Caribbean’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2025: Sandals Montego Bay, Jamaica

- Caribbean’s Leading Dive Resort 2025: Sandals Royal Curaçao

- Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Resort 2025: Sandals Grande St. Lucian

- Caribbean’s Leading Luxury All-Inclusive Resort 2025: Sandals Dunn’s River, Jamaica

- Caribbean’s Most Romantic Resort 2025: Sandals South Coast, Jamaica

- Bahamas’ Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2025: Sandals Royal Bahamian

- Curaçao’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2025: Sandals Royal Curaçao

- Grenada’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2025: Sandals Grenada

- Jamaica’s Leading Adult-Only All-Inclusive Resort 2025: Sandals Negril

- Jamaica’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort 2025: Beaches Negril

- Jamaica’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2025: Sandals Montego Bay

- Jamaica’s Leading Resort 2025: Sandals Royal Caribbean

- Saint Lucia’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2025: Sandals Grande St. Lucian

- Saint Vincent & The Grenadines’ Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2025: Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Surrounded by the beauty of Gros-Islet, St. Lucia, the peninsula location of Sandals Grande St. Lucian created the perfect backdrop for World Travel Awards’™ guests to enjoy an unforgettable dining experience and breathtaking island views.

“At the heart of every Sandals and Beaches vacation is pure, inviting Caribbean soul, paired with world-class hospitality experiences for all our guests. The recognitions bestowed to our brands tonight are truly meaningful. They serve as a testament to the incredible passion and dedication of our talented team members, said Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International. “It is yet another reminder of why we will never stop evolving, listening to our customers and refining our experiences year after year.”

For more information about these award-winning resorts, please visit www.sandals.com and www.beaches.com. For more information on the World Travel Awards™, please visit https://www.worldtravelawards.com/.