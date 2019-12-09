United Airlines to launch Dublin-San Francisco flights in June

Travelling between Dublin and Silicon Valley, two of the world’s leading centres of technology and innovation, will soon get a little easier.

United Airlines has announced it will launch a new daily non-stop service from Dublin to its hub at San Francisco International Airport, beginning June 6th.

United will be the only United States airline to offer daily flights direct from Dublin to the west Coast.

“Dublin and the Silicon Valley are two regions synonymous with big tech,” said Patrick Quayle, United vice president of international network.

“Many global tech companies have a major footprint in both regions, and they need a carrier with an extensive worldwide network to help conveniently connect their business.

“As the only United States airline to serve Ireland from the west Coast, United is uniquely suited to provide the connectivity these companies and economies need to continue thriving.”

United will operate its new Dublin-San Francisco daily non-stop flights with the fuel-efficient Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

The carrier has served Ireland for more than two decades.

In addition to the new service to San Francisco, United offers year-round nonstop flights from Dublin to New York/Newark, seasonal services from Dublin to Washington/Dulles and Chicago and from Shannon to New York/Newark.