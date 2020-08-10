United Airlines rolls out Ultraviolet C cleaning technology

United Airlines has begun cleaning pilot flight decks with ‘Ultraviolet C’ lighting technology on most aircraft at its hub airports to guard against Covid-19.

The disinfectant process provides pilots with a sanitary work environment.

The airline is using handheld, AUVCo blades from American Ultraviolet to kill any viruses that may reside on sensitive switches and touch screen displays within the flight deck.

United has tested a variety of uses for UVC lighting as a disinfectant and consulted with its United CleanPlus partners at the Cleveland Clinic to determine that the flight deck was the most effective use of the technology.

“Safety is our highest priority and we continue to research, test and roll out new technologies to keep our aircraft and terminals safe for both customers and crew,” said Bryan Quigley, United senior vice president of flight operations.

“Flight decks have many working parts, screens and components that are challenging to clean with traditional hand wipes and liquids, especially for someone who isn’t a pilot.

“The UVC lighting gives us a faster, more effective disinfection of one of the most important areas of the aircraft.”

United currently uses electrostatic spraying to disinfect its aircraft cabins, one of the most effective techniques to clean around harder to reach surfaces, particularly overhead bins and spaces within tray tables.

This latest enhancement of using UVC lighting technology is another way United is working with its partners at the Cleveland Clinic to guide its policies and procedures on safety and cleanliness.