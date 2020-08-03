United Airlines plots steady return to flying

United Airlines plans to resume service on nearly 30 international routes in September.

The new routes include flights to Asia, India, Australia, Israel and Latin America and continue to add ways to visit popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean, Hawaii and Mexico.

The airline intends to fly 37 per cent of its overall schedule in September as compared to the same period last year and is a four per cent increase in capacity compared to what is planned for August.

United is also extending its waiver of change fees and award redeposit fees for reservations through August 31st.

“We continue to be realistic in our approach to building back our international and domestic schedules by closely monitoring customer demand and flying where people want to go,” said Patrick Quayle, United vice president of international network and alliances.

“In September, we’re adding even more options for leisure travellers or those who want to visit friends and relatives, whether that’s within the United States or around the world.”

Domestically, United intends to fly 40 per cent of its schedule.

The airline plans to add more than 40 daily flights on 48 routes to locations including Austin, Texas; Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Santa Barbara, California.

Additionally, United plans to resume service between the United States mainland and Hilo and Kauai and increase flying to Honolulu, Kona and Maui in the Hawaiian Islands.

Internationally, United intends to fly 30 per cent of its schedule as compared to September 2019, which is a five-point increase compared to August.

The airline expects to resume service on 20 routes in Latin America and the Caribbean, including to popular vacation destinations like Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta in Mexico and to San Jose and Liberia in Costa Rica.

United intends to begin new nonstop service between Chicago and Tel Aviv and resume eight routes in the Atlantic and Pacific, including the return of European service from Houston with flights to Amsterdam and Frankfurt.

Across the Pacific in September, United plans to re-start three-times-weekly service between Los Angeles and Sydney and passenger service between Chicago and Hong Kong (subject to government approval).